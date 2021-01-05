Nicki Minaj sued for $200 million for allegedly ripping off song

A rapper is suing Minaj over her song 'Rich Sex'.

Nicki Minaj is being sued for over $200 million over her song 'Rich Sex'.

A rapper named Brinx Billions - whose real name is Jawara Headley - claims that Nicki 'ripped off' a song he wrote in 2016 for her 2018 single, which appeared on her album Queen that same year.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Headley claims Minaj, 38, told him it that the song would be "extremely marketable" and become a global hit.

Universal Music Group, Young Money and Cash Money are also named in the lawsuit, which sees Headley claim he wrote specific lyrics in the song, including "it ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome".

He also alleges 'Rich Sex' has "similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats and musical rhythm." Headley is reportedly seeking more than $200 million in damages.

Interestingly, Headley is already credited as a writer of 'Rich Sex' according to the ASCAP database. However, he does claim he should be known as the sole author, creator, composer, writer and producer of the song.

Minaj is yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit.