When is Euphoria season 3 coming out & how to watch it in the UK

Zendaya reveals first planned ending to Euphoria Season 2 finale would have been darker

By Anna Suffolk

So, when does Euphoria Season 3 start filming, when is it released and how can I watch? Here's everything you need to know.

Euphoria aired its last season back in 2022, and talk has been rife about if and when the hit HBO show will return for a season 2.

Starring the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, Euphoria depicts the trials and tribulations of high-schoolers, which has aired two seasons so far in 2019 and 2022.

Following numerous delays and the tragic passing of actor Angus Cloud in 2023, Euphoria is coming back, but when exactly does it start filming and when does it come out? Here's everything you need to know.

Euphoria is coming back for season three. Picture: Alamy