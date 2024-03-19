When is Euphoria season 3 coming out & how to watch it in the UK

19 March 2024, 15:17

Zendaya reveals first planned ending to Euphoria Season 2 finale would have been darker

By Anna Suffolk

So, when does Euphoria Season 3 start filming, when is it released and how can I watch? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria aired its last season back in 2022, and talk has been rife about if and when the hit HBO show will return for a season 2.

Starring the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, Euphoria depicts the trials and tribulations of high-schoolers, which has aired two seasons so far in 2019 and 2022.

Following numerous delays and the tragic passing of actor Angus Cloud in 2023, Euphoria is coming back, but when exactly does it start filming and when does it come out? Here's everything you need to know.

Euphoria is coming back for season three.
Euphoria is coming back for season three. Picture: Alamy

  1. What is Euphoria season 3's release date?

    The third season of Euphoria was set to premiere sometime in 2024, as key cast member Zendaya said in 2022 that the air date sounded somewhat 'true'.

    However, the Hollywood strikes of 2023, which halted production on many TV and Film sets, delayed Euphoria's filming and the cast's schedules.

    Many of Euphoria's key cast have been extremely busy in years since the show premiered in 2019, meaning schedules for filming a third season have been tricky.

    Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, revealed Euphoria starts shooting this spring.
    Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, revealed Euphoria starts shooting this spring. Picture: Alamy

    Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the show, revealed to MTV that she is set to return to the Euphoria set this spring.

    “I always feel like I go home when I go back to it,” Sweeney said about returning to the Euphoria set, “I'm excited. It's like family.”

    Judging by the previous two seasons schedule for shooting and release, Euphoria Season 3 is likely to air in the latter half of 2025 or the start of 2026.

    Zendaya appears as Rue in Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson.
    Zendaya appears as Rue in Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson. Picture: Alamy

  2. How can I watch Euphoria Season 3 in the UK?

    Euphoria airs on the US channel HBO, but over in the UK, you can watch the show on Now TV and Sky Go.

    Episodes of Euphoria season two became available on the platform at the same time in the UK as in the US, meaning they were available to watch on Monday at 2am GMT (Sunday 9PM EST).

    Nothing has been confirmed for the third season of the HBO show, however it is likely to follow the same release pattern.

    Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie as Nate and Maddy.
    Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie as Nate and Maddy. Picture: Eddy Chen-HBO / The Hollywood Archive

