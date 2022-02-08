Zendaya responds to claims that hit show 'Euphoria’ glorifies drug use

The actress has clapped back at claims that hit HBO show 'misguidedly glorifies drug use among teens' saying "our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life"

Zendaya has responded to anti-drug education organization D.A.R.E's criticism of her hit teen drama show Euphoria, after they accused its creators HBO of 'misguidedly glorify' drug use among teens.

"I’ve had a lot of people reach out and find so many parallels from all ages, all walks of life" she wrote in her statement. "So many parallels with Rue and her story and Rue means a lot to them in a way that I can understand, but also maybe in a way that I could never understand, and that means that means the most to all of us".

"Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing" she continues.

"If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

D.A.R.E., which has a zero-tolerance policy of drug usage released a statement via a representative regarding how they glorify substance use.

"Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world".

"It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as 'groundbreaking,' rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges" the statement concluded.

Requesting a meeting with the "individuals at HBO who are involved with producing Euphoria to present our concerns directly", D.A.R.E. reportedly reached out to Zendaya and the cast, however, its being claimed that Zendaya wasn't having it.

"I think if we can still care about her after this, then I hope that other people can extend that to non-fictional characters, to real people, or just be a little bit more understanding and empathetic over the experience of addiction and what it does to people, what it does to their families" she explained.

HBO recently renewed Euphoria for a third season following the success of its current season, after the show broke new records with more than 14 million people tuning into the first episode of Season 2.