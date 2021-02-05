What is the age gap between Zendaya and John David Washington?
5 February 2021, 13:20
The 'Malcolm & Marie' stars have both addressed the backlash they have faced over their age difference.
Zendaya and John David Washington star in Netflix's American romantic drama film 'Malcolm & Marie', which was released just in time for Valentines Day.
Malcolm & Marie Netflix movie: release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
While the film was highly-anticipated by film fans and has received great reviews, it did not come without differing opinions and criticisms.
The film was criticised for Zendaya and John David Washington having a twelve year age gap in real life and playing in the film as a couple.
But what have the pair said about their age difference?
-
What has Zendaya said about hers and John David Washington's age difference?
Former Disney star, Zendaya, has addressed concerns about the age gap between her and on-screen love interest John David Washington.
While Zendaya is 24-years-old and John David Washington is 36-years-old, there is a twelve year age difference.
Speaking to People, the 24-year-old Emmy winner highlighted that she's not a child star anymore.
"People often forget — which is understandable because I've been playing 16 since I was 16, you know — [but] I am grown".
She continued "I knew that, as I grow and as I evolve, there would be that moment where I could play someone my own age."
In another interview with E!, Zendaya said "I've played a 16-year-old since I was 16. You have to remember, also, people grew up with me as a child," she told the publication.
Zendaya continued on to say: "It's like watching, I guess, your younger sibling now, you know, they're grown"
"So it's hard for people to wrap around the idea that I am grown in real life. You know, even though I do play a teenager on television still."
Zendaya began her career as a child model and backup dancer, before being casted for her Rocky Blue role on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up (2010–2013).
-
What has John David Washington said about his and Zendaya's age difference?
In an interview with Variety, the 36-year-old actor spoke on the backlash him and Zendaya had been receiving for their age gap.
The son of Denzel Washington said “I wasn’t concerned about it because she is a woman".
"People are going to see in this film how much of a woman she is." in reference to Zendaya.
Washington continued: "She has far more experience than I do in the industry".
"I've only been in it for seven years. She's been in it longer, so I'm learning from her. I'm the rookie."
He added "Some of the stories she's shared about what she's had to go through with Twitter and everything," he said.
"I appreciated her wisdom and discernment when it comes to this business. I admire that."
And what Washington is "really excited for people to see when the film is released," he told Variety, is "how mature she is in this role."
"We're talking about versatility, and [director Sam Levinson] and Zendaya brought both," he noted.