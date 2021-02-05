What is the age gap between Zendaya and John David Washington?

What is the age gap between Zendaya and John David Washington? Picture: Getty

The 'Malcolm & Marie' stars have both addressed the backlash they have faced over their age difference.

Zendaya and John David Washington star in Netflix's American romantic drama film 'Malcolm & Marie', which was released just in time for Valentines Day.

While the film was highly-anticipated by film fans and has received great reviews, it did not come without differing opinions and criticisms.

The film was criticised for Zendaya and John David Washington having a twelve year age gap in real life and playing in the film as a couple.

But what have the pair said about their age difference?