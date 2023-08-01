Drake pays tribute to Angus Cloud following his tragic death age 25

The rapper has paid tribute to the Euphoria actor, who tragically passed away at the age of 25.

Drake has paid tribute to the Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, who tragically passed away yesterday (July 31) at the age of 25.

The rapper serves as the executive producer on the HBO show, which stars the likes of Zendaya, Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi.

Cloud's death was broken by TMZ, with the actor's family telling the outlet that "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today."

Drake is an executive producer of Euphoria. Picture: Getty

Drake shared this sweet tribute on his social media. Picture: Instagram

Drake shared a picture of Angus and himself from March 2022 at a club in LA, writing, "Good soul," adding a tearful emoji and a dove.

Cloud's family shared a tribute to TMZ and continued by saying: "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

Angus Cloud was just 25 (pictured with co-star Zendaya). Picture: Getty

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The rising star in Hollywood gained international fame for his role in the hit HBO series Euphoria, where he played Fezco.

Many of his Euphoria co-stars also paid tribute, with his on-screen brother Ashtray, played by Javon 'Wanna' Walton sharing a picture of the two embracing on Instagram with the caption "rest easy brother."