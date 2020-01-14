Love Island fans sent into meltdown after discovering Mike's older twin brothers

Love Island's Mike Boateng's twin brothers Andrew and Samuel are sending fans into a frenzy. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Mike Boateng's twin brothers Andrew and Samuel are sending fans into a frenzy.

Love Island fans aren't just drooling over the contestants this year, it seems, as Mike Boateng's twin brothers are taking over the limelight.

Police officer Mike's older brothers, Andrew Prince and Samuel Brooksworth, caught the attention of viewers soon after the 24-year-old singleton entered the Cape Town villa on Sunday.

Mike's twin brothers Andrew Prince and Samuel Brooksworth soon went viral after fans discovered them. Picture: Instagram

After Mike's followers discovered his smouldering siblings, they flocked to social media. "They are so bloody fine. My goodness gracious me," wrote one.

"MIKE HAS BROTHERS!!!! who are TWINS!!!!!!!!!!! GOOD LORD!! The hair!!! The skin!!!" exclaimed another.

"Can we replace Mike with his elder brothers please?" questioned another.

Samuel isn't a stranger to the limelight himself, after appearing on The Apprentice in 2016 to compete for a chance to work with Lord Sugar.

According to his official Instagram account (you can find him at michaelboateng01), Mike's social media channels are being managed Andrew and Samuel.

On their own Instagrams, Andrew Prince Boateng describes himself as a screenwriter and writer, while Samuel is a consultant specialising in entrepreneurship, sales, leadership and management.