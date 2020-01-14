Exclusive

Love Island's Yewande says she'd "think about dating" 2020 hopeful Mike after he shoots his shot

Yewande Biala gives her verdict on this year's lads as they enter the Cape Town villa.

Love Island's Yewande Biala has confessed that she would consider dating 2020 contestant Mike Boateng after it was revealed that the former islander is his "type on paper".

During an interview with Capital XTRA's Will Njobvu, Yewande - who appeared on the 2019 series of the hit ITV2 show - played a game of 'Lips, Love, Leave' with this year's line-up of male hopefuls.

After Yewande chose to go in for a kiss with police officer Mike, 24, Njobvu admitted that the pair are actually friends, and that Mike had told him Yewande is very much his type.

Yewande revealed that her love life is "terrible" and confirmed that she'll still "very much single.". Picture: Getty

Mike Boateng, 24, allegedly thinks Yewande is "his type on paper". Picture: ITV

"Lips, cos he's fit!" said Yewande, also 24. However, the reality star wants to keep an eye on his behaviour in the villa before making a decision regarding a potential date.

"I think Mike at the moment is moving mad so I think I need to analyse the situation a little bit longer. I would think about [going on a date with him]. If the time comes, then we'll cross that when it comes - if it comes."

Despite only being in the villa for a number of days, Mike has already faced backlash from viewers after telling twins Eve and Jess he wouldn't mind being "stolen" despite being coupled up with Leanne Amaning, 22.

As for the other boys, Yewande said she would also kiss Callum Jones, 23. "I think it's gonna be lips - Callum's hot! Definitely, I like the tatts. He seems chilled," she said.

She added that she'd 'leave' Connor Durman, 25, and Ollie Williams, 23, the latter of whom quit the show just three days in because he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer, 23.

While admitted he's "not her cup of tea", Yewande praised contestant Nas Majeed, 23, on his personality. "He's such a good guy, he's so funny and I really do hope he stays in there quite a while because I feel like the show needs someone like him. He's just a breath of fresh air. I do really like him."

Elsewhere, Yewande confirmed that she's still "very much single", adding that her love life is "terrible".

Yewande dismissed a relationship with Tion Wayne, saying, "the thing with rappers, it's like dating a footballer. You're gonna get your heartbroken, and I'm just not in the mood, y'know?". Picture: Instagram

Conversation soon turned to rapper Tion Wayne, who took a shine to Yewande during her time on the show. The pair were spotted partying together last year - however, the reality starlet doesn't see a romantic future between them.

"I mean...no. You see, the thing with rappers, it's like dating a footballer. You're gonna get your heartbroken, and I'm just not in the mood, y'know?" she said.

She also addressed ongoing speculation that fellow 2019 contestants and close friends Amber Rose Gill, 22, and Ovie Soko, 28, are romantically involved, despite their pair asserting otherwise.

"They're just really good friends," Yewande echoed. "They're definitely [care about each other] - because they're friends, and friends care about each other. That's why they're friends."