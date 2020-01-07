Love Island twin Eve Gale, 20, claims Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga slid into her DMs

7 January 2020, 10:19 | Updated: 7 January 2020, 11:01

Love Island Winter twins Eve and Jess Gale have been linked to rapper Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner.
Love Island Winter twins Eve and Jess Gale have been linked to rapper Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner. Picture: ITV/Getty

Eve and her twin sister Jess will appear on ITV2's 2020 winter spin-off, which kicks off next week.

Winter Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale have been linked to rapper Tyga, who once famously dated Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner accused of cultural appropriation over braided hairstyle

The 20-year-old contestants hail from London and are set to jet off to Cape Town in South Africa ahead of the show's first every winter spin-off next week.

According to Eve, her 'claim to fame' is messaging Tyga, 30, after meeting at an event. "Kylie Jenner’s ex messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him."

Twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20, are students and work at VIP hostesses.
Twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20, are students and work at VIP hostesses. Picture: ITV

She continued, "He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp." However, Eve then revealed that she and the rapper failed to meet again.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left."

Eve also claims she shared messaged with rapper Pop Smoke. "Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."

Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner, 22, for around three years between 2014 and 2017. Their relationship drew controversy at first as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was just 16-years-old when they were first linked.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Tyga, 30, famously dated for three years from 2014 until their split 2017.
Kylie Jenner, 22, and Tyga, 30, famously dated for three years from 2014 until their split 2017. Picture: Getty

Kylie went on to date rapper Travis Scott, 28, for over two years from 2017 to 2019 before announcing their split in October last year. They share one-year-old daughter Stormi.

Eve and Jess are both students and also work as VIP hostesses. Jess says she rates herself as "7.5 to of 10", while twin sister Eve drops it down a peg and rates herself at a "7".

Other contestants in Winter Love Island include Rochelle Humes' younger sister Sophie Piper and Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend Paige Turley.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner quickly deleted her insensitive caption which one fan related to the Australian bushfires.

Kylie Jenner slammed over "find ur fire" Instagram caption amid Australian bushfire crisis
Crazy Titch retrial petition launches online

Crazy Titch petition demanding new murder trial launches

Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz have allegedly split up, weeks after cheating rumours

Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones allegedly split weeks after FBG BabyGoat cheating rumours
Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks speaking patois has gone viral

Chet Hanks: Why is Tom Hanks' son suddenly speaking patois?

Trending

Is Drake responsible for popularising Afrobeats ?

Did Drake popularise Afrobeats music?

Drake

Wiley's brother Cadell was dissed by Stormzy

Wiley's brother Cadell: Who is the rapper Stormzy mentions in 'Disappointed'?
Bhad Bhabie exposed boxer Adrien Broner's messages to her, which he has since claimed were an "honest mistake."

Bhad Bhabie, 16, exposes 'inappropriate' messages from boxer Adrien Broner, 30
Cardi B welcomed by government officials after seeking Nigerian citizenship

Cardi B's Nigerian citizenship request addressed by officials : "We can't wait to receive you"

Cardi B

Stormzy releases Wiley diss track 'Disappointed'

Stormzy releases Wiley diss track 'Disappointed'

Stormzy