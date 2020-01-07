Love Island twin Eve Gale, 20, claims Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga slid into her DMs

Love Island Winter twins Eve and Jess Gale have been linked to rapper Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner. Picture: ITV/Getty

Eve and her twin sister Jess will appear on ITV2's 2020 winter spin-off, which kicks off next week.

Winter Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale have been linked to rapper Tyga, who once famously dated Kylie Jenner.

The 20-year-old contestants hail from London and are set to jet off to Cape Town in South Africa ahead of the show's first every winter spin-off next week.

According to Eve, her 'claim to fame' is messaging Tyga, 30, after meeting at an event. "Kylie Jenner’s ex messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him."

Twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20, are students and work at VIP hostesses. Picture: ITV

She continued, "He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp." However, Eve then revealed that she and the rapper failed to meet again.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left."

Eve also claims she shared messaged with rapper Pop Smoke. "Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."

Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner, 22, for around three years between 2014 and 2017. Their relationship drew controversy at first as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was just 16-years-old when they were first linked.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Tyga, 30, famously dated for three years from 2014 until their split 2017. Picture: Getty

Kylie went on to date rapper Travis Scott, 28, for over two years from 2017 to 2019 before announcing their split in October last year. They share one-year-old daughter Stormi.

Eve and Jess are both students and also work as VIP hostesses. Jess says she rates herself as "7.5 to of 10", while twin sister Eve drops it down a peg and rates herself at a "7".

Other contestants in Winter Love Island include Rochelle Humes' younger sister Sophie Piper and Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend Paige Turley.