Kylie Jenner accused of cultural appropriation over braided hairstyle

Kylie Jenner has been accused of cultural appropriation by wearing a twisted braid hairstyle. Picture: Instagram

Jenner, 22, has been accused of appropriating black culture.

Kylie Jenner has been accused of appropriating black culture after sharing a picture of herself wearing twist braids.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul shared a never-before-seen outtake from her February 2019 Paper Magazine cover shoot on her Instagram Story, taken by the Morelli Brothers.

Jenner can be seen licking her lips seductively towards the camera while her bleached blonde hair is styled in high buns with the controversial braids cascading down.

"Why did all the kardashians and jenners want to be black," wrote one user underneath the picture of Kylie on the Morelli Brothers' account. Picture: Instagram

People soon took to social media to accuse the mother-of-one of approbating a hairstyle typically worn by black women. "She finna claim this hair style like they do with everything thats not theirs," wrote one.

"The cultural appropriation jumped out," wrote another, while one added "she wants to be a black woman so bad, until it’s time to be a black woman."

Back in 2015, Kylie faced backlash over a similar situation when she posted a photo of herself wearing cornrows with the caption "I woke up like disss." The same thing happened a year later when she posted a racy bathroom selfie in 2016.

Jenner has been accused of appropriating black culture numerous times due to her braided hairstyles, pictured here in July 2016. Picture: Instagram

Luca and Alessandro Morelli, the photographers behind the newly-released image, claim that the photo of Kylie was inspired by Gwen Stefani who famously sported similar looks in the 90's.

Stefani has been criticised herself in the past for appropriating various cultures in her music videos and photoshoots including Latino, African American, Native American and Indian.

Kylie and her told sister Kendall, 24, were also accused of appropriating Chola culture for one of their Kendall + Kylie clothing collections back in 2017.

A promotional picture for the collection featured a model wearing giant hoop earrings and a checked shirt buttoned only at the neck, a style commonly associated with Mexican-American girls.

Jenner is yet to respond to her latest criticism.