Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi gifted huge life-size playhouse for Christmas

24 December 2019, 10:40 | Updated: 24 December 2019, 10:41

Momager Kris Jenner gifted her one-year-old granddaughter an epic mini house.

Kris Jenner pulled out all the stops this Christmas for her one-year-old granddaughter Stormi Webster.

Kim Kardashian reveals Kylie Jenner "bought ring herself" after sparking engagement rumours

During a recent tour of her Hidden Hills mansion, Kylie Jenner, 22, showed off her sparkling Christmas trees and festive decorations, with daughter Stormi on hand to help.

Kylie then introduces a clip showing momager Kris, 64, in tears as she prepares to show Stormi, whom Kylie shares with 28-year-old rapper ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, her present - an epic life-size playhouse.

Stormi peaks out of her balcony on her new playhouse, which is similar to one her mother Kylie used to have as a child.
Stormi peaks out of her balcony on her new playhouse, which is similar to one her mother Kylie used to have as a child. Picture: YouTube
Stormi looks down from the top floor of her playhouse.
Stormi looks down from the top floor of her playhouse. Picture: YouTube

"I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age," says Kylie, before noticing a 'welcome friends sign above the door of the house.

"Not the 'Welcome Friends.' This makes me want to cry. This makes me want to cry!" she exclaimed, clearly hit with a wave of nostalgia. Kris then explained how she bought back the furniture from Kylie's original playhouse from the new owner for Stormi. 

"I called the lady at the old house and I bought her all new furniture and she gave me all of this and we had it all redone," she says in the video.

The house is decorated with pink furnishings.
The house is decorated with pink furnishings. Picture: YouTube

"This just reminds me of when you were a little girl. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter."

The giant playhouse features a bench, a faux fireplace, a mini kitchen, a baby with a cot, and a balcony for Stormi to look out on.

Stormi is one lucky girl!

