Travis Scott hints Kylie Jenner split was due to ‘a million outside voices interfering’

Travis Scott has hinted that the split was due to 'a million outside voices interfering'. Picture: Getty

Rapper Travis Scott has revealed that he 'still loves' Kylie Jenner despite their split.

Travis Scott has recently opened up during a recent interview about his split with Kylie Jenner. The pair have an 1 year old daughter, Stormi Webster, who he expresses his love for

During an interview with XXL, Travis revealed how he feels being a first time father to Stormi and addressed his relationship with the beauty mogul.

In the stated: ‘I love [Stormi’s] mummy and I always will.’ Hinting at the reason for their split, the rapper added: ‘The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.’

Travis and Kylie, 22, welcomed their first child together in February 2018. Travis spoke about Stormi, saying "I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi".

"Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know."

Travis continued" She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together.

Earlier this month, fans suspected Travis and Kylie were back together after they were spotted in Las Vegas together.

Travis also attended the family Christmas Eve party hosted by Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian, so he's still around.

Do you think Travis and Kylie will get back together ?