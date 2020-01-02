Travis Scott hints Kylie Jenner split was due to ‘a million outside voices interfering’

2 January 2020, 15:27 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 15:32

Travis Scott has hinted that the split was due to 'a million outside voices interfering'
Travis Scott has hinted that the split was due to 'a million outside voices interfering'. Picture: Getty

Rapper Travis Scott has revealed that he 'still loves' Kylie Jenner despite their split.

Travis Scott has recently opened up during a recent interview about his split with Kylie Jenner. The pair have an 1 year old daughter, Stormi Webster, who he expresses his love for

Travis Scott spotted "mocking" ex Kylie Jenner's thirst trap underwear photos

During an interview with XXL, Travis revealed how he feels being a first time father to Stormi and addressed his relationship with the beauty mogul.

In the stated: ‘I love [Stormi’s] mummy and I always will.’ Hinting at the reason for their split, the rapper added: ‘The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.’

Travis and Kylie, 22, welcomed their first child together in February 2018. Travis spoke about Stormi, saying "I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi".

"Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know."

Travis continued" She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together.

Earlier this month, fans suspected Travis and Kylie were back together after they were spotted in Las Vegas together.

Travis also attended the family Christmas Eve party hosted by Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian, so he's still around.

Do you think Travis and Kylie will get back together ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Blue Ivy, 7, has been targeted by two journalists, who insulted her appearance on Twitter

Blue Ivy, 7, mocked by two journalists for "looking like her father Jay-Z"

Jay Z

Hasbro now owns Death Row Records

Hasbro now owns iconic rap label Death Row Records, reports claim
Post Malone reveals huge new face tattoo

Post Malone new face tattoo: Rapper reveals huge gauntlet ink
Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked, sharing explicit slurs and trolling Eminem.

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account tweets about Eminem’s "little penis" after hacking

Eminem

Trending

Damon Dash has revealed that Aaliyah wanted R Kelly to be kept away from her post-annulment

Aaliyah wanted R Kelly "kept away from her" after underaged marriage, says ex-boyfriend

R Kelly

R Kelly's girlfriend Azriel Clary drops NSFW freestyle

R Kelly's "traumatized" girlfriend Azriel Clary drops NSFW freestyle from bathtub

R Kelly

Drake has revealed that a new season of Top Boy will be coming to Netflix

Drake confirms Top Boy will return to Netflix in 2020

Drake

Nick Gordon, the ex-fiancé of the late Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died after a suspected drug overdose.

Whitney Houston's daughter's ex-fiancé dies from a suspected drug overdose
The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are back for 2020: Stormzy, Aitch & More Nominated