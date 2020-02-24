Exclusive

Love Island's Mike denies faking feelings for Leanne as Priscilla says he’s "always been genuine"

After leaving the Love Island villa with Priscilla, Mike spoke about his dalliance with Leanne. Picture: Capital XTRA/ITV

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu also spoke about their night in the hideaway, rumours, babies and more.

Love Island's Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu have opened up about their blossoming relationship, just days after being dumped from the South African villa.

Narrowly missing out on the final which saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win the first Winter Love Island crown, former police officer Mike, 24, dispelled claims he wasn't being genuine during his time in the villa.

"I was just trying to be myself, trying to be real, trying to keep it 100 with everyone,” said Mike, who coupled up with model Priscilla, 25, after the pair met in Casa Amor.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyab were all smiles after leaving the Love Island villa last week. Picture: Capital XTRA

Boateng was originally coupled up with 22-year-old Leanne Amaning, before she chose to end things with him after "getting the ick". Mike was later criticised by some viewers for appearing to quickly divert his attention to fellow islanders Jess and Sophie.

Speaking to Will Njobvu, Mike said of Leanne, "I haven’t really got a bad word to say about her. During the time I was with her, I was nothing but nice to her."

"Coming out now, I’ve heard one-two-one-two things. I’ve seen a couple of episodes where certain things have been said behind my back, which is weird. It makes me feel a bit funny, not gonna lie.

"How can I hurt you when you dumped me? I don’t see where that makes sense," he said, adding, "Everybody in the villa... nobody can really deny that I was one thousand percent genuine."

Mike and Leanne were coupled up at the beginning of Love Island, before Leanne dumped Mike after getting "the ick". Picture: ITV2

"I came into the villa and made it clear that Leanne was the person I wanted. Jess came in initially and stole me, and I said “D’you know what Jess, I understand that me and you have got a good friendship, but at the end of the day, Leanne is who I want”.

"For me, if I was playing a game I would’ve left when I had the chance. I made it clear that I wanted Leanne, I stuck with Leanne up until the point where she made it clear she didn’t want me."

"I liked her a lot in the beginning. To be honest, there was nothing for me not like. The only thing is, after I realised we weren’t getting on. I saw that very early on, so I was questioning people like “Are me and Leanne really going somewhere?” I'm hearing nothing but “You and Leanne are good!” So I just kept on going the way I was until she ended it."

After Will asked Mike if he loved Leanne, he quickly replied, "Absolutely not, it was never that deep," while maintaining that he had love for "everyone in the villa."

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu were dumped from the island just before the final. Picture: Capital XTRA

Priscilla said that, upon arrival, she was "literally clutching straws" because Mike initially caught her attention, but she had reservations about stepping on Leanne's toes.

"I saw their relationship building and I was like “How am I gonna do this? That’s sis! I’m not trying to go in here and steal sis’s man!” she said, before gushing about her man.

"He’s got an amazing personality and he’s always been so genuine, everything has been so honest. That’s my kind of guy. I do believe that what I was seeing was one hundred percent genuine. If I wasn’t going in, I would have been rooting for them! But fortunately for me it didn’t go very well and I managed to scoop up Mr Mike."

"He has such a presence. From day one he has been so honest, I ask him any question and he’ll answer it."

Mike and Priscilla went on a safari for their final date. Picture: ITV

Loved-up couple Mike and Priscilla also spilled the tea on their night in the Hideaway, with Priscilla saying, "We kept it very PG! My momma was watching!"

Mike added, "It was nice because we’re surrounded by the islanders 24/7, so when you finally get time away you almost forget that you get time just the two of you. You've forgotten the cameras are there as well."

"When you’re going to sleep you have whispering and laughing and you’re hearing people kiss," said Priscilla. "You get that peace and quiet. It was lovely."

Later in the interview, Priscilla described Mike as "her man" and admitted that their families are already bonding. "Our families love each other already, they looked joint from the start," she said. "It just looked like one blended family. His mum called me her princess."

Mike added, "I never thought you could collect a random stranger, present her to me and I’d like her this much. I’m a lucky guy."