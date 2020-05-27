Love Island's Anna Vakili, 29, responds after teenage fight video goes viral

Anna Vakili shares a statement on Instagram following the vicious fight. Picture: Instagram

2019 Love Island contestant Anna Vakili shared a lengthy statement after a video of her a 'publicly fighting teenagers' circulated on social media.

Anna Vakili has defended herself against claims she "beat up a group of teenagers" in London's Hyde Park on Monday. Vakili's response comes after footage of the fight circulated on social media.

On Tuesday (May 26) The Love Island star, 29, claimed that she and the company she was with, defended themselves against a group who 'threatened them with illegal weapons' during her Instagram statement.

In her statement, Anna claimed she reacted in 'self-defence' after a 'drug-using' teenager 'swung' at her cousin Asal - a claim her family have firmly denied.

In the video which circulated social media, Anna can be seen dragging a young woman by her hair on the floor, before her younger sister Mandi, 28, kicks her in the head.

Anna Vakili posts a statement detailing the incident on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The pharmacist defended herself in her statement stating: 'Since coming out of Love Island it's become my normal for people to shout abuse at me in the streets and I have learned to turn a blind eye and remove myself from the situation.'

Anna said she, Mandi, her cousin and her boyfriend were approached by a group, who 'subjected them to continuous verbal abuse' and claimed they possessed a gun.

Anna continued to defend herself on Instagram with another statement. Picture: Instagram

The TV star added: 'Yesterday I was having a picnic in the park with my sister, boyfriend and cousin when we were subjected to continuous verbal abuse from a group who came near us who were doing drugs.'

Anna Vakili speaks out on Instagram following the physical altercation. Picture: Instagram

Anna continued 'Wanting to remove ourselves away from them we packed up to leave they came over swung at my cousin and threw her by her hair leaving her bleeding. Out of self defence we had to get them off of her and leave.'

The Love Island star added 'There was a large group of them and not many of us. These are not 'innocent children' the guys with them kept shouting they have a gun, and they tried to steal my sisters phone.The violent attack has been reported to the police.'

However, the family of the teenager have since detailed their side of the story on Instagram, claiming the fight kicked off when Asal told the fans to 'shut up' after they recognised Anna from Love Island.

Her cousin Nisrine said: 'Basically my cousin and sister went to Hyde Park, not far away from them were Anna and Mandi, the group of girls.

Anna Vakili, who starred on Love Island's 2019 season, spoke out after the video surfaced. Picture: Getty

'They were just chilling or what not, my sister's friend saw her, approached and said Eid Mubarak. You as a famous person, people will approach you, so she kept calling Anna.'

'The Asa girl told her to shut up, my sister's friend walked off. My sister and cousin stayed by themselves. The Asal girl approached my sister and told her to shut up.'

'My sister was confused, she thought do I even know you? What have I done to you? She said I'm going to punch you up.' See the posts above.

