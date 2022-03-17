Kanye West's Instagram account suspended after harassing Kim's BF Pete Davidson

After violating Instagram's bullying policy, the rapper's account has been suspended for 24 hours, meaning he cannot post, comment, or send any DMs

Kanye West has had his Instagram account suspended for 24 hours after violating the social media platform's regulations on hate speech, bullying, and harassment.

The 44-year-old rapper received the suspension after he posted screenshots on his feed of a Google search for Trevor Noah, presenting commentary that included racist slurs.

Kanye West and his son, Saint West front row at the Golden State Warriors game against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Picture: Getty

Also posting several posts attacking his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson as well as comedian D.L. Hughley, the rapper sent shots at SNL writer Dave Sirus, who recently shared text messages between Pete and Yé.

During his suspension, Kanye will not be able to make any posts, leave any comments, or send any direct messages.

According to the guidelines, if Yé continues to post in violation of Instagram's regulations, he could face even harsher penalties, including permanent deletion.

Since being posted on the rapper's IG feed, the Daily Show host issued a response to being a victim of Kanye's bullying on Instagram saying:

"There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection".

Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

He continues: "I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you".

"You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain".

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson replica in his new music video 'Eazy. Picture: YouTube

Earlier this month, Kanye faced major backlash after the release of his disturbing music video for his new track 'Eazy' which featured The Game.

In the video, Yé's can be seen throwing a bag over Pete's head, tying him up and throwing him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle. He then drags his body along the dunes before being buried alive with his head just above the soil.

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

Kanye later addressed the online criticism by defending his actions by claiming "art is freedom of speech".

"Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤" he wrote in the now deleted IG post.

Kanye is currently in an ongoing divorce battle with Kim, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021. The reality diva was given the ability to be 'legally single' from the DONDA 2 rapper until their divorce is finalised.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after seven years of marriage, alleging "irreconcilable differences" and stating she no longer desires to be married to him.

The pair have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.