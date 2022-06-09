Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones breaks silence on split rumours

The 24-year-old model has broken her silence after reports claim she and Kanye West have split.

Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones has responded to claims that they have split by sharing a few sweet posts with the rapper.

On Tuesday (Jun 7) it was reported the 44-year-old rapper and 24-year-old model broke up after a trip to Japan.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones reportedly split after a trip to Japan last month. Picture: Instagram/@chaneyjonesssss

It was unclear who put an end to things, according to TMZ, but now Jones has shut down any claims that they split.

The model proved the couple are very much still together as she paid tribute to him on his 45th birthday.

Chaney Jones reshared her loved-up TikTok on her Instagram story for Kanye West's 45th birthday. Picture: Instagram/@chaneyjonesssss

Taking to Instagram, Jones wrote: "Happy birthday baby [heart emoji]." "I love youuuuu," she added.

Fans took the post as a hit that they have not broken up, although the rapper was spotted with a new woman.

Last week, Ye was spotted on a movie date with influencer Monica Corgan, 23 at a screening for 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

It comes just weeks after Chaney was spotted with a 'Ye' tattoo on her wrist - Kanye's legal name after he changed his moniker officially last year.

Chaney Jones shared a cute TikTok with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram/@chaneyjonesssss

Meanwhile, Kanye's ex has moved on with Saturday Night Live beau Pete Davidson.

The SKIMS founder's relationship with Pete seems to be growing as they have been spotted in London, seemingly ring shopping.

The pair have even been discussing how her kids could react to a step-father figure in their lives.

Kanye West is spotted with a filter on in Chaney's TikTok. Picture: Instagram/@Chaneyjonesssss

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star revealed that her nephew Mason Disick - son of sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick - gave her eldest child North West, eight, his opinion on having a step-parent.

Pete was also recently spotted out holding hands with Kim and Kanye's son, Saint West.

On Saturday (Jun 4) the 28-year-old comedian took Kim's six-year-old son to The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles without her.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in October 2021 shortly after she appeared on SNL. Picture: Getty

The SNL star took Saint to visit a kiosk and then headed to The Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

The outing comes after custody drama earlier in the year when the 'Praise God' rapper accused his ex-wife of making it difficult for him to see his children.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, after nestle seven years of marriage.