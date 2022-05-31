Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker wedding ring bands: Price, details & more

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot earlier this month in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, later having a second wedding at a castle in Portofino Italy for close friends and family only.

Their spectacular wedding, which was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana saw all the Kardashian-Jenner clan in attendance except for Scott Disick, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

Sharing a picture of their matching wedding bands on her Instagram feed, Kourtney made sure to let fans know that the two splashed out on the best of the best jewellery in town.

Here's everything you need to know about the Barker's wedding rings!

Who designed the rings?

Lorraine Schwartz, who previously designed Kourtney's jaw-dropping 12-carat engagement ring, created both bands. After the wedding, Schwartz told People Magazine about the custom-made engagement rings and how Travis assisted her throughout the process.

"It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone. I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy" she said.

A close up of Kourtney and Travis' wedding rings. Picture: Instagram

How much did the rings cost?

According to reports, the wedding rings are estimated to be valued at around $30,000 US dollars. Kourtney's engagement ring was reportedly worth around $1 million.

Barker's wedding ring is significantly bigger than Kourtney's and features rows of diamonds. Kourtney's band is a match to her sparkly engagement ring.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Picture: Getty

Back in April, the couple has an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas shortly after Barker performed onstage at the 2022 Grammy Awards with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

They visited a wedding chapel at around 1.30am, later getting married by an Elvis Presley impersonator. It was revealed by a source close to them that the 'wedding' was a fake and filmed for their new show.