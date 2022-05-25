The real reason Rob Kardashian didn't attend Kourtney & Travis Barker's wedding

25 May 2022, 15:30

According to a source close to the family, Rob 'didn't feel comfortable attending the wedding as he's trying to stay out the spotlight and live a more private life'

Rob Kardashian wasn't present at his sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy earlier this month, and fans may finally have an answer as to why he skipped it.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker roasted over 'saddest ever' pasta portions at wedding

Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

According to the source, Rob opted out of attending to avoid the big spectacle of the wedding because he didn't feel comfortable.

"Rob avoided the celebration because it's 'just not his thing' as he's become an extremely private person".

"Luckily, there isn't any bad blood between Rob and Kourtney, who understood her brothers situation and desires" the source continued.

Kourtney and the entire family completely understand. Kourtney didn't expect Rob to attend and he knows she has his support either way

"Rob likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep to himself. He will make appearances at more private low-key events but doesn't like to be around the cameras and at events like this"

Kardashian and Barker married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier this month, and then had a second wedding for close friends and family at a castle in Portofino, Italy.

All the Kardashian-Jenner siblings were present for the wedding, taking their kids and significant others along with them to help celebrate the wedding.

