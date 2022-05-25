Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker roasted over 'saddest ever' pasta portions at wedding

25 May 2022, 12:53

Fans of the newlyweds dragged the couple online for having tiny portions of pasta served at the reception, after Kylie posted a video of the food on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are being slammed online for the small pasta portions that were served at their wedding reception in Italy after Kylie Jenner shared a snap of the food on her IG story.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just got officially married in Santa Barbara

Kardashian and Barker officially tied the knot earlier this month in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, later having a second wedding at a castle in Portofino Italy for close friends and family only.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Picture: Getty

During the reception, the guests were ferried from the ceremony and reception where they were reportedly fed cannolis and Dolce & Gabbana pasta, which caused a major stir online.

Fans of the couple took to Twitter to shame them for serving small portions, with one person tweeting: "Can u even imagine being served this after having to watch the bride and groom literally suck each other’s tonsils I would go AWOL".

The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding posted on Kylie Jenner's IG story
The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding posted on Kylie Jenner's IG story. Picture: Instagram

Another one commented: "Sure Kourtney and Travis’s wedding looks magical, but imagine waiting all day for pasta and they serve you up this absolute bulls**t, I would leap into the sea".

A third person added: "The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding is the one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen. Even Oliver Twist got more food than that".

Last month, the couple has an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas shortly after Barker performed onstage at the 2022 Grammy Awards with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

They visited a wedding chapel at around 1.30am, later getting married by an Elvis Presley impersonator. It was revealed by a source close to them that the 'wedding' was a fake and filmed for their new show.

