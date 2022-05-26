Scott Disick spotted partying at strip club amid Kourtney and Travis' wedding

After not receiving an invite to Kourtney's wedding in Italy, Lord Disick was seen partying at a gentlemen's club in New York City on the same day

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scott Disick reportedly spent the night partying in New York City on the same day his ex Kourtney Kardashian married drummer Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy according to Page Six.

In new photos obtained by TMZ, Disick allegedly showed up to the strip club at 2:30am with his friends, partying for an hour, chatting to one woman, before heading back to his hotel for food.

Scott Disick showing all his food at the hotel on his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Fans of Disick have seen him recently go head-to-head with the Kardashian-Jenner family on their new reality show The Kardashians, with Scott complaining about feeling left out and not being invited to things.

He wasn't the only family member that didn't receive an invite to the wedding as Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Rob Kardashian, Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner were also not invited.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis officially tied the knot in a small wedding in Santa Barbara, wearing matching bride and groom outfits and exchanging vows in a courthouse.

For nine years, Kourtney and Scott Disick dated on and off. Scott and Kourtney first split up in 2008 after Kourtney discovered texts from another woman on Scott's phone.

Scott's substance abuse and heated times were prominently featured on the show, which depicted their difficult relationship. Despite their ups and downs, the couple had three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign.