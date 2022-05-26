Scott Disick spotted partying at strip club amid Kourtney and Travis' wedding

26 May 2022, 17:24

After not receiving an invite to Kourtney's wedding in Italy, Lord Disick was seen partying at a gentlemen's club in New York City on the same day

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Disick reportedly spent the night partying in New York City on the same day his ex Kourtney Kardashian married drummer Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy according to Page Six.

Scott Disick, 38, spotted with new 'Kylie Jenner lookalike' girlfriend Holly Scarfone, 23

In new photos obtained by TMZ, Disick allegedly showed up to the strip club at 2:30am with his friends, partying for an hour, chatting to one woman, before heading back to his hotel for food.

Scott Disick showing all his food at the hotel on his Instagram stories
Scott Disick showing all his food at the hotel on his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Fans of Disick have seen him recently go head-to-head with the Kardashian-Jenner family on their new reality show The Kardashians, with Scott complaining about feeling left out and not being invited to things.

He wasn't the only family member that didn't receive an invite to the wedding as Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Rob Kardashian, Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner were also not invited.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis officially tied the knot in a small wedding in Santa Barbara, wearing matching bride and groom outfits and exchanging vows in a courthouse.

For nine years, Kourtney and Scott Disick dated on and off. Scott and Kourtney first split up in 2008 after Kourtney discovered texts from another woman on Scott's phone.

Scott's substance abuse and heated times were prominently featured on the show, which depicted their difficult relationship. Despite their ups and downs, the couple had three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage on February 19, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage on February 19, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Quavo and Karrueche Tran's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Quavo and Karrueche Tran's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
The real reason Caitlyn Jenner wasn't invited to Kourtney and Travis' wedding

The real reason Caitlyn Jenner wasn't invited to Kourtney and Travis' wedding
Kendall Jenner, 26, pressured to freeze her eggs by mother Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 26, pressured to freeze her eggs by mother Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner & mother Kris labelled 'out of touch' after comparing car wash to Disneyland

Kylie Jenner & mother Kris labelled 'out of touch' after comparing car wash to Disneyland

Kylie Jenner

Trending

Pete Davidson responds to claims 'he's been brainwashed' by Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson responds to claims 'he's been brainwashed' by Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian responds to claims that she's had '12 face transplants'

Khloe Kardashian responds to claims that she's had '12 face transplants'
The real reason Rob Kardashian didn't attend Kourtney & Travis Barker's wedding

The real reason Rob Kardashian didn't attend Kourtney & Travis Barker's wedding
Chris Brown's son Aeko looks shockingly identical to him in new photo

Chris Brown shocks fans with adorable photo of 'twin' son Aeko

Chris Brown

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker roasted over 'saddest ever' pasta portions at wedding

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker roasted over 'saddest ever' pasta portions at wedding

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music