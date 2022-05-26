The real reason Caitlyn Jenner wasn't invited to Kourtney and Travis' wedding

It was revealed that Caitlyn didn't receive an invite to the wedding due to her complicated relationship with the rest of the family

Caitlyn Jenner wasn't invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino, Italy earlier this month, and TMZ have revealed the reason why.

According to news outlet, Caitlyn wasn't invited to the wedding because of her complicated relationship with the whole family; especially ex-wife Kris, Kim and Khloe.

TMZ stated that there are no underlying issues between the Caitlyn and Kourtney, but Jenner's presence at the wedding ceremony didn't feel right due to the intimacy of the event.

Instead, Caitlyn was seen spending the weekend cheering on her driver for her W series racing team.

Other members of the family that weren't present at the wedding included Travis Scott, Rob Kardashian and Kanye West. It was revealed that Rob didn't attend the wedding due to him avoid the celebration because he didn't feel comfortable.

"Rob avoided the celebration because it's 'just not his thing' as he's become an extremely private person".

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Caitlyn recently revealed in a interview isn't too fond of the rapper's treatment of Kim.

"He [Kanye] was very difficult to live with" she told The Pivot Podcast. "He was a very complicated guy". Later speaking on Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson, she added "I'm really into Pete right now".

First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy - Caitlyn Jenner on The Pivot Podcast

"Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. He's very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she's been with, especially Kanye" she continued.