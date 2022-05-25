Pete Davidson responds to claims 'he's been brainwashed' by Kim Kardashian

The comedians friends are said to be worried about him after he allegedly quit SNL to move to California to be closer to Kim so she could 'run his life'

Pete Davidson has clapped back at claims that he is 'selling his soul' and being 'brainwashed' by Kim Kardashian to 'give up his live in New York' to move to LA after he quit his job at Saturday Night Live.

According to reports, his friends are worried that he's leaving his life behind as a comedian to be Kim's 'full-time plus-one', claiming that she has turned him into a 'name-dropping robot'.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

A source close to the comedian shared their opinion on his new found relationship with the reality star, claiming that the relationship started out humble with Pete being independent, but now he's changed, with Kim and her mum Kris Jenner 'running his life'.

She’s persuaded him to uproot his life in New York to move closer to her place in Calabasas, California, and even suggested that he quit his job on SNL. Everyone knows Kim is one for the savviest characters in the entertainment world, and Pete should seriously consider her suggestions - The Insider

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that he quit SNL after eight seasons but for unknown reasons, and his friends believe it's so Kim can turn him to a reality star like herself. Pete's reps have dismissed all claims, telling Mirror Online: "There is no truth to this".

Kardashian and Davidson confirmed their rumoured romance March this year, after she posted the first official 'couple' selfies of the two on her Instagram. They allegedly began dating after she hosted SNL in October 2021.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Washington Hilton in advance of the White House Correspondents Dinner today, April 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Picture: Getty

Kim filed for divorce her current husband Kanye West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage citing 'irreconcilable differences' as her reason.

The two have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.