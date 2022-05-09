Pete Davidson makes brutal digs at Kanye West during Netflix stand-up show

The SNL comedian took centre stage at the Netflix Is A Joke festival to joke about the DONDA rapper 'secretly pulling a Mrs Doubtfire'

Pete Davidson couldn't help but throw major shade at his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West during his set at the Netflix Is A Joke festival over the weekend.

Taking to the stage, the 28-year-old joked about 'Kanye secretly pulling a Mrs Doubtfire' asking the crowd "Does anyone else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?".

"I come home one day and they're like, this is the new housekeeper. And he's like, 'What's up fam?'" he added.

Pete also joked about West's previous comment that suggested that he has AIDS telling the audience:

"I had an AIDS scare this year. Yeah, I did. And you’re like, ‘Pete, Wow. What’s going on in your life? Are you sharing needles? You’re doing heroin? You have tons of unprotected sex?".

Pete Davidson onstage at the Netflix is a Joke festival last weekend. Picture: YouTube

He continued: "No, Kanye told me I had AIDS and he’s a genius. I was like, ‘Oh fuck.’ I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS".

"I went to get checked for the sexually transmitted disease and it turns out I don’t have AIDS, I just look like I have it".

Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

He wrapped up the joke by saying "John Mulaney called me and encouraged me to spread a rumor that Kanye has polio", adding that accusing someone of having AIDS seems outdated.

"It’s been a really weird thing to go through. People try to give you advice but even friends that are older than me are like, 'I don’t know. He looks pretty mad, bro. Good luck! Sorry. Here if you need'".

Back in March, West received backlash over the music video for his track 'Eazy', after the rapper appeared to throw a bag over Pete's head, tie him up and throw him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle.

He's then drags Pete's body along the dunes before being burying him alive with his head just above the soil.

Whilst Pete's head is above soil, a caricature of Kanye is then seen pouring a bag of rose seeds over his head before witnessing the flowers bloom.

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

Davidson has been dating Kardashian since October 2021, with the two making things official last month. He accompanied Kim last week Monday when they both attended The Met Gala together.

Kim filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as her reason.

The pair have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.