Pete Davidson divides fans after they spot 'tattoo of Kim Kardashian’s children'

3 May 2022, 16:53

The comedian appeared with a new tattoo showing love to Kim and her kids

Pete Davidson shocked fans last weekend when he debuted a brand new tattoo on his neck after performing at his first stand-up comedy show in three years at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

The SNL funny man was spotted his sporting a 'KNSCP' tattoo on his neck that appeared to be the initials of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her kids 'North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm'.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

After images started circulating online, fans and followers of the couple shared their critiques of the news with one person commenting: "I’m starting to believe Pete enjoys poking at Kanye!".

Another user added: "If this is true in regards to that new tattoo, it’s saying more about Pete & Kim than it does Kanye. That’s for sure. Let’s hope that Kanye stay strong, stay cool, & stay focus. As long as those children is good & safe; that’s all that should matter in my opinion".

Pete recently attended the Met Gala 2022 with Kim, as she wowed in Marilyn Monrpoe's 60-year-old dress that cost almost $5 million dollars.

Kim and Pete made their relationship official earlier this year, when Kim posted a selfie on her Instagram of the two.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

