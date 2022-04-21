Pete Davidson 'will have to sign contract with Kris Jenner' to propose to Kim Kardashian

Could a Kim and Pete wedding be on the horizon?

Pete Davidson reportedly wants to pop the big question to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, just a few weeks after she was declared legally single by a judge but will reportedly have to sign a contract with Kris Jenner first.

According to reports, the Kris wants the Saturday Night Live comedian to sign a contract in order to 'commit to the brand for the foreseeable future'.

Kris is said to be "fully onboard with the two tying the knot as she believes that he would be an amazing son-in-law and an asset to the Kardashian's multi-million dollar franchise" as source has revealed.

"Pete wants to propose, but he'll have to sign a contract. The way Kris sees it, Kim needs a partner who can work with the family and fit with their long-term goals" they added.

"She wants Pete to agree to commit to the brand for the foreseeable future and give her total control over any decisions around marriage and children".

"Kris knows Pete will make a great son-in-law while being an asset to the Kardashian franchise, so she's already making arrangements for a proposal by early summer- possibly sooner. Kim's totally on board".

Earlier this month, the two made their first red carpet appearance, holding hands with each other as they walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new reality TV show The Kardashians on HULU.

During her most recent appearance on The Ellen Show in March, Kim discussed her love with Davidson and as well as them making things Instagram official.

"I guess it’s not official until you post on Instagram" she told Ellen before adding that 'she wanted to be careful about posting too many photos of them' explaining that the last time she dated was "before Instagram existed" and she doesn’t know "what the rules are" yet.

The two began dating in October 2021, shortly after kissing on Saturday Night Live during an Aladdin sketch.

Kim has been divorcing Kanye West since February 2021, when she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. They have four kids together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.