Pete Davidson's mum responds to Kim Kardashian baby speculation

Making it clear she's a fan of his relationship with Kim, the comedian's mum couldn't help but share her excitement at the idea of them having kids

Pete Davidson's mum Amy has revealed that she is excited at the idea of her son potentially having a baby with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

After being tagged in a comment on Instagram of the SNL comedian and the reality TV star kissing in a car, Amy Davidson responded "Yayyyy" to fan who wrote that 'Kim will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year'.

Kim recently appeared on The Ellen Show, opening up about her six month romance with Pete for the first time, discussing the tattoos he got for her on his body, which fans spotted in a recent selfie.

"Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got" she said. "But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding because he wanted to do something that was really different. … That’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life".

Whilst blushing, she also spoke on making things IG official with the Saturday Night Live funny man by posting two snaps of them on her feed earlier this month.

"I guess it’s not official until you post on Instagram" she told Ellen before adding that 'she wanted to be careful about posting too many photos of them' explaining that the last time she dated was "before Instagram existed" and she doesn’t know "what the rules are" yet.

Kim officially confirmed her relationship with Pete in a recent IG post. Picture: Instagram

Continuing on to speak about their relationship, she added: "I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh my god, we’re so cute,’ but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse".

"It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, and you know what? I’m in my 40s, like, f**k it—sorry—just go for it, find your happiness. I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good, and I want to hold on to that forever".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Kim is currently in an ongoing divorce with estranged husband Kanye West after filing for separation in February 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as her main reason. Earlier this month, she was made legally single by a US judge.

The pair had been married for seven years and share four children – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.