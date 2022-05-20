Pete Davidson accused of ‘staging’ Kim Kardashian romance in unearthed video

The comedian was called out by fans online for faking his relationship with the reality star after he strategically place a candle of her behind him during an interview

Pete Davidson has been accused online of 'staging' his relationship with Kim Kardashian after he was seen strategically placing a candle of her in a camera shot during an interview.

During the interview, Davidson is seen getting out of his chair and placing the candle over his shoulder for everybody to see.

This prompts the host to ask "Is that a Kardashian candle over your other shoulder? I've got good eyes" to which he responds "Yes, it is. That is. That is exactly what that is".

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Washington Hilton in advance of the White House Correspondents Dinner today, April 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Picture: Getty

After the clip started circulating online, fans were quick to call him out for his weird placement of the candle with one user writing "Their relationship is so staged", whilst another one commented "He's probably one a contract just like the rest of her ex's".

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Davidson and Kardashian made their relationship official a couple weeks back when they attended The Kardashians red carpet premiere together, holding hands.

He also attended the 2022 Met Gala together, where she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic sparkly dress from 1962.