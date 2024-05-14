Tommy Richman's 'Million Dollar Baby': Inside the lyrics of the viral TikTok song

Tommy Richman's 'Million Dollar Baby': Inside the lyrics of the viral TikTok song. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics for 'Million Dollar Baby', the viral TikTok song by Tommy Richman?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Got 'I ain't never rep a set, baby' stuck in your head from TikTok? Tommy Richman has seemingly popped out of nowhere with his catchy viral hit 'Million Dollar Baby', which has been making waves across TikTok and the music charts.

Tommy Richman is an American singer who shot to fame following the release of 'Million Dollar Baby', and made his start after being the first artist signed to Brent Faiyaz's label ISO Supremacy.

The 24-year-old also opened up for Brent Faiyaz during his 'F*ck the World, It's a Wasteland Tour' across the world. So, what are the lyrics to his viral TikTok hit 'Million Dollar Baby'?

Tommy Richman opened for Brent Faiyaz on tour in 2023. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to 'Million Dollar Baby' by Tommy Richman?

Here are the full lyrics to his viral TikTok hit:

Do it-do it baby, do what I could think

Do it, baby, do what I should think

Do it-do it, baby, do what I could think

Do it-do it, baby, do what I should think

Do it-do it, baby, do what I could think

Do it-do it-do it, baby, do what I should think

Do it-do it baby, do what I could think

Do it-do it-do it, baby, do what I should think



Don't at me, yeah, hell nah (yeah, yeah)I ain't never rep a set, baby (tsk, tsk)

Ain't do no wrong

I could clean up good for you

Oh, I know right from wrong

'Cause I wanna make it, so badly (mm, mm, mm)

I'm a million dollar baby (mm, mm, mm)

I said, "The city is mine" (ooh, ooh, ooh)

You rep my city for so damn long (ah, ah)

But you still don't notice me, my sound next (mhm)

VA next (yeah, yeah), I'm at they neck (yeah, yeah)

I'm runnin' up a check (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I see a bad lil' mama, she a diva (mm)

No matter what happens, he cannot come between us again (mm, mm, mm)

I know we're better than friends (better than friends)

I took her to Queen's Gambit (yeah, yeah), showed around my friends (right now)

Tried to pick some energy up, it don't matter

I know you never moved on if you tried (oh, no)

I don't believe it, baby, I know you lied (oh, no)

All night long, what you mean, "I changed"?

Haven't stayed the same

Had me losin' my mind (ooh, ooh, ooh)



Don't at meI ain't never rep a set, baby (mm, mm-mm)

Ain't do no wrong

I could clean up good for you (mm, mm-mm)

Oh, I know right from wrong

'Cause I wanna make it, so badly (mm, mm, mm)

I'm a million dollar baby (mm, mm, mm)

Don't at me

I ain't never rep a set, baby (mm, mm-mm)

I ain't do no wrong

I could clean up good for you (mm, mm-mm)

Oh, I know right from wrong

'Cause I wanna make it, so badly (mm, mm, mm)

I'm a million dollar baby (mm, mm, mm)



Hell-hell nah Hell-hell nah

Yeah, hell-hell nah

Hell-hell nah

Do it-do it, baby, do what I could think

Do it, baby, do what I should think

Do it-do it, baby, do what I could think

Hell-hell nah

Yeah, hell-hell nah



Tommy Richman - MILLION DOLLAR BABY (Official Lyric Video) SHOT BY BELVEDERE

Who is Tommy Richman, singer of viral hit 'Million Dollar Baby'?

If you don't recognise the name Tommy Richman, you probably recognise his viral hit 'Million Dollar Baby', and he even opened for R&B artist Brent Faiyaz in 2023.

In fact, Richman was the first artist to be signed to Faiyaz's record label in 2023 after being discovered by the 'Best Time' singer.

Richman is a US-based singer who began releasing music on SoundCloud back in 2016, and found a hit with 'Million Dollar Baby', which has since had over 100 million streams.