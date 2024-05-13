Inside the viral 'Tell Your Girlfriend' song by Lay Bankz: lyrics meaning revealed

Inside the viral 'Tell Your Girlfriend' song by Lay Bankz: lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Got 'cause i don't wanna live a lie lie lie' stuck in your head because of TikTok? Here are the lyrics to 'Tell Your Girlfriend' by Lay Bankz.

TikTok is full of trending audio and songs that are guaranteed to get stuck in your head, and one that is popping off lately is 'Tell Your Girlfriend' by Lay Bankz.

Released earlier this year by the 19-year-old American rapper, 'Tell Your Girlfriend' features the catchy phrase 'cause i don't wanna live a lie lie lie', and has charted across the world.

So, what are the lyrics to 'Tell your Girlfriend' by Lay Bankz? Here's all you need to know.

Lay Bankz is from Pennsylvania, United States and is 19-years-old. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to 'Tell Your Girlfriend' by Lay Bankz?

Here are the full lyrics to Lay Bankz catchy viral hit 'Tell Your Girlfriend':

Should tell my boyfriend what I've been doin'

Been thinkin of you every time I screw him

And if you want me you gotta put the word in

Go tell your girlfriend, that I'm your girlfriend

Originally I wouldn't do it (oh oh oh oh)

But I can't have my heart looking stupid

I gave n****s a shot and they blew it

And initially I wouldn't do this

Hennessy pourin' this sh*t getting fluid

We were just friends but then came in cupid

The tension was building, we had to pursue it

(Tell em, tell em, tell em, tell em)

What its been with us this whole time

(Tell em, tell em, tell em)

What if I let your girl find out?

(Tell em, tell em, tell em)

What if she was to go and tell mine?

(Tell em, tell em)

Cause I don't wanna live a lie, lie, lie

Should tell my boyfriend what I've been doin'

Been thinkin of you every time I screw him

And if you want me you gotta put the word in

Go tell your girlfriend, that I'm your girlfriend

Imma play the backend for the mean time

Took a break had to focus on some me time

We can keep it lowkey for the meantime

Had a grip so tight from the inside

Got you runnin' back to back, came three times

Now I'm kissin' on your neck that's a sweet spot

But if we freakin' I need you to say it

It only take one b*tch to start hatin'

(Tell em, tell em, tell em, tell em)

What its been with us this whole time

(Tell em, tell em, tell em)

What if I let your girl find out?

(Tell em, tell em, tell em)

What if she was to go and tell mine?

(Tell em, tell em)

Cause I don't wanna live a la la lie

Should tell my boyfriend what I've been doin'

Been thinkin of you every time I screw him

And if you want me you gotta put the word in

Go tell your girlfriend, that I'm your girlfriend

Should tell my boyfriend what I've been doing

Been thinkin of you every time I screw him

And if you want me you gotta put the word in

Go tell your girlfriend, that I'm your girlfriend

Lay Bankz at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

What is the viral TikTok trend behind 'Tell Your Girlfriend' by Lay Bankz?

This song has been going viral on social media over the past few months, thanks to its catchy chorus.

Cause I don't wanna live a la la lie / Should tell my boyfriend what I've been doin' / Been thinkin of you every time I screw him / And if you want me you gotta put the word in / Go tell your girlfriend, that I'm your girlfriend

High-profile creators have been getting in on the craze, including Charli D'Amelio.