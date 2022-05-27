Kourtney Kardashian reveals fertility doctor advised her to drink Travis Barker’s semen

27 May 2022, 11:37

Opening up about her struggles with getting pregnant, Kourtney revealed her fertility doctor told her to drink Travis' semen four times a week

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian shared the wild advice her fertility doctor told her to do in attempt to get pregnant, which included drinking Travis Barker’s sperm.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker roasted over 'saddest ever' pasta portions at wedding

Speaking with guru Martha Soffer, she revealed "I can’t remember what he said, if it was low or high. But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] cum, like, four times a week".

Kourtney Kardashian speaking about her fertility treatment on The Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian speaking about her fertility treatment on The Kardashians. Picture: The Kardashians/Hulu

She also went onto reveal that she and Travis were doing a 'Panchakarma cleanse' which will see them both 'get all of the toxins that are deep within their tissue out of their body to have better-quality eggs'.

Later stopping by the Soffer’s Surya Spa, the 43-year-old mum-of-three revealed: "I'm super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don't think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it's something we have to do together. We're making a baby together, we have to be on the same page."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker speaking with the guru on The Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker speaking with the guru on The Kardashians. Picture: The Kardashians/Hulu

Viewers were instantly disgusted by Kourtney revealing what the doctor told her to do, with one user wrote: "Just learned that kourtney kardashian has to drink travis barker’s sperm 4 times a week... ewww!".

Another one commented: "Kourtney had sex once and now we always have to hear about 24/7... it's gross!!!".

The couple officially tied the knot earlier this month in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, later having a second wedding at a castle in Portofino Italy for close friends and family only.

All the Kardashian-Jenner clan were in attendance except for Scott Disick, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian, who didn't attend the ceremony as he wants to continue to remain out the spotlight.

