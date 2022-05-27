Kourtney Kardashian reveals fertility doctor advised her to drink Travis Barker’s semen

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian shared the wild advice her fertility doctor told her to do in attempt to get pregnant, which included drinking Travis Barker’s sperm.

Speaking with guru Martha Soffer, she revealed "I can’t remember what he said, if it was low or high. But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] cum, like, four times a week".

She also went onto reveal that she and Travis were doing a 'Panchakarma cleanse' which will see them both 'get all of the toxins that are deep within their tissue out of their body to have better-quality eggs'.

Later stopping by the Soffer’s Surya Spa, the 43-year-old mum-of-three revealed: "I'm super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don't think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it's something we have to do together. We're making a baby together, we have to be on the same page."

Viewers were instantly disgusted by Kourtney revealing what the doctor told her to do, with one user wrote: "Just learned that kourtney kardashian has to drink travis barker’s sperm 4 times a week... ewww!".

Another one commented: "Kourtney had sex once and now we always have to hear about 24/7... it's gross!!!".

Kourt & Travis are annoying af. If watching as a viewer is cringe imagine how the cameraman must feel. Theres literally no debth to what they show us just kissing and whispering ... pls go away #TheKardashians — JAMIE INDIA (@thejamieindia) May 26, 2022

no I’m sorry I’m happy for kourtney and travis but some of the fertility stuff feels TOO personal like I do not need to hear them turning their mics off right before sperm collection — abbey (@Iouisavontrapp) May 26, 2022

Being honest, Kourtney’s storyline on #TheKardashians is the most pointless. Honestly, you don’t need to keep mentioning sex, it’s like that’s the main cause they’re together, SEX! You’re a grown woman😭😭😭😭😭 pls — BAD GAL RIRI 🤸🏿‍♂️🇯🇲 (@__rianicole) May 26, 2022

so the doctor told Kourtney to drink Travis's sperm four days a week 🤧 #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/Pwv3yKpTD3 — 𝑺𝑷&𝑪𝒐. (@brownskinpearll) May 26, 2022

The couple officially tied the knot earlier this month in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, later having a second wedding at a castle in Portofino Italy for close friends and family only.

All the Kardashian-Jenner clan were in attendance except for Scott Disick, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian, who didn't attend the ceremony as he wants to continue to remain out the spotlight.