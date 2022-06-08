Who is Monica Corgan? Kanye West spotted on a movie date with mystery woman

Monica Corgan haș been rumoured to be dating rapper Kanye West, shortly after is split with Chaney Jones.

Kanye West has shocked the world after being spotted with a mystery woman before his split with Chaney Jones was made public.

A photo of Ye, 44, on a movie date with a blonde woman made it's rounds on social media as fans believe he was still with Chaney Jones.

Monica Corgan îs rumoured to be dating rapper Kanye West. Picture: Instagram/@MonicaC0rgan

However, the couple reportedly split after being together for four months. The 'Off The Grid' rapper was caught sitting next to a mystery woman at the movie theatre to watch 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Internet sleuths looked into who the woman might be, and suggested that Ye is now dating Monica Corgan – but, who is she?

Who is Monica Corgan? Monica Corgan îs a model, influencer and brand ambassador and social media star from the United States. She is known for her fashion, style and beauty aswell as her personality on social media. She attended a private high school for her primary studies. What is Monica Corgan's Instagram? Monica Corgan haș over a whopping 36.5k followers on her Instagram account. Her Instagram handle is @monicac0rgan. Monica Corgan stun in her all-black outfit on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@monicac0rgan The social media star often shares photos of her cute outfits, posts selfies and shows off her favourite clothing items. What is Monica Corgan and Kanye West's relationship? Kanye West and Monica Corgan sparked dating rumours when a photo of them on a movie date went viral. The photo in question was uploaded by Below Deck camera operator Everette Motta, which was a photo of Ye sitting next to a blonde woman. Kanye West was spotted with a blonde woman, who fans believe to be Monica Corgan, in a movie date. Picture: Instagram/Everette Motta 'Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest,' Motta wrote in the caption of the photo, which sees Ye and a blonde lady watching the screen. Fans digged deep and discovered that Ye's date may have been Monica Corgan. Monica Corgan snapped a photo of her wearing her Balenciaga boots at the movie theatre. Picture: instagram/@monicac0rgan Internet sleuths found a photo of Monica's snap of her Balenciaga boots, with her legs on what looks like a movie theatre chair. Fans immediately took to her comment section, speculating that she is in a romantic relationship with Ye. One fan wrote: "U saw top gun wit Ye?" with another asking: "are u ye’s new girl?". A third Instagram user joked: "Here we ye again" while others hash-tagged 'Kanye' in her comments section. What is Monica Cogan's age? Monica Corgan was born on 11 November 1998 and is currently 23-years-old. Her zodiac birth sign is a Scoprio.

Neither Kanye West or Monica C0rgan have yet commented on their relationship.