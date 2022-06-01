Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted 'ring shopping' in London

The loved up couple were seen doing some late night shopping in Mayfair, looking at rings ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted 'ring shopping' in Mayfair last night after the two touched down in London just ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Spotted in Dover Street Market before heading into Comme des Garçons Jewellery, the reality star and the SNL comedian appeared to be loved up more than ever before whilst looking at rings.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are seen on May 30, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

The two were then seen having dinner at River Café before heading back to their hotel. It 's still unknown what the couple will be doing for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration this weekend.

The two have dating officially since March, after they became close in October 2021 following her hosting Saturday Night Live, where she and Pete shared a onscreen kiss. They recently attended the the 2022 Met Gala together.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Last week on The Kardashians, Kim apologised to her family for how Kanye West treated them throughout their seven-year marriage.

"I do recognise the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys" she told them.

Kim Kardashian apologising to her family for the way Kanye treated them on the latest episode of The Kardashians. Picture: The Kardashians/Hulu

I will never stop being me. All I can control is how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys. I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again. I feel for once in my life I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys a [bad] way or myself - Kim Kardashian on The Kardashians

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The 41-year-old SKIMS co-founder filed for divorce from the rapper after seven years of marriage in February 2021, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as her reason, later asking to be made legally single. The two have four children together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.