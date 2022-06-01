Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted 'ring shopping' in London
1 June 2022, 11:20
The loved up couple were seen doing some late night shopping in Mayfair, looking at rings ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted 'ring shopping' in Mayfair last night after the two touched down in London just ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Spotted in Dover Street Market before heading into Comme des Garçons Jewellery, the reality star and the SNL comedian appeared to be loved up more than ever before whilst looking at rings.
The two were then seen having dinner at River Café before heading back to their hotel. It 's still unknown what the couple will be doing for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration this weekend.
The two have dating officially since March, after they became close in October 2021 following her hosting Saturday Night Live, where she and Pete shared a onscreen kiss. They recently attended the the 2022 Met Gala together.
Last week on The Kardashians, Kim apologised to her family for how Kanye West treated them throughout their seven-year marriage.
"I do recognise the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys" she told them.
The 41-year-old SKIMS co-founder filed for divorce from the rapper after seven years of marriage in February 2021, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as her reason, later asking to be made legally single. The two have four children together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.