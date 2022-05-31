Kim Kardashian fans think she's 'shading' Pete's ex Ariana Grande in steamy video

Fans picked up on a minor detail in a video of Kim kissing Pete, which they claim may have been to shade his ex-fianceé Ariana Grande.

Kim Kardashian fans think she shaded Pete Davidson's ex Ariana Grande after they heard a detail in the background of a steamy video of the couple.

The 41-year-old reality TV star's fans noticed that one of Ariana's song was playing in the as she leaned in to kiss Pete.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson share kiss in steamy video. Picture: Instagram

In a TikTok that got reposted on a Kardashian fan page, the SKIMS founder and her SNL comedian boyfriend engaged in some PDA.

The couple were seen both sticking their tongues out at the camera with a filter on, rocking their matching platinum blonde hair looks.

Kim Kardashian shares a video of her and beau Pete Davidson in matching all black outfits paired with black shades. Picture: Instagram

Kim and Pete stunned in all black fits, although Pete donned a pair of shades.

The KKW Beauty founder pouted her lips and tilted her head towards Pete as he leaned in to kiss her.

However, some fans have noticed a detail, where they think Kim is throwing shade at Ariana.

The 28-year-old pop singer's recognisable vocals could be heard in the background of the video where Kim made out with her ex-fiancé.

The TikTok user captioned the video: "Please, there is Ariana Grande music in the background."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was accused of trying to 'copy Kourtney Kardashians and Travis Barker' because of their PDA. Picture: Instagram

Fans immediately reacted to the clip, with one writing: "Lol, the fact Pete was engaged with the girl who sang the song that's playing in the background."

Another user wrote: "This seems wrong."

Pete and Ariana got engaged in 2018 after dating for only a few months.

The pair became an item shortly after she made an appearance on Saturday Night Live in May 2018.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got engaged shortly after their first date in May 2018. Less than five months later, the couple split. Picture: Getty

Shortly after Pete and Ariana announced their engagement, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an accidental drug overdose.

Pete revealed that he knew the relationship was likely go downhill after Mac's passing, and told Charlamagne tha God: “I pretty much knew it was around over after that.”

Kim and Pete first sparked dating rumours when they shared a kiss during a skit on SNL in October 2021.

In November of that year, reports claimed the pair had made it official.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years together.