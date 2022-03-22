Kim Kardashian fans react after she receives gift from Pete's ex Ariana Grande

22 March 2022, 13:02 | Updated: 22 March 2022, 13:09

The reality TV star fans are shocked after she was gifted a package from Pete's ex, Ariana Grande's R.E.M beauty line.

Kim Kardashian fans have gone wild on social media after Ariana Grande gifted the reality TV star a gift – even as Kim's new beau Pete's ex-girlfriend.

The singer 28, sent Kim, 41, a lovely package full of her popular R.E.M beauty range.

Kim Kardashian received R.E.M package from from Ariana Grande's beauty line.
Kim Kardashian received R.E.M package from from Ariana Grande's beauty line. Picture: Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians took to Instagram to praise the '7 Rings' singer amid the launch of her new beauty line.

Kim showed fans the package she received, which included the products from Ariana's beauty line.

The 28-year-old singer then went on to re-post Kim's story on her Instagram - reciprocating the love she has received from the KKW Beauty co-founder.

While the pair have both been romantically involved with the Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete, there is no bad blood between them.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been romantically linked since October 2021.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been romantically linked since October 2021. Picture: Instagram

Fans immediately flocked to Twitter to react to the interaction between Kim and Ariana.

One fan wrote: "Not she sending her ex boyfriend's current girlfriend a Beauty package.... Well, it's cool that women are still supporting each other nonetheless".

Kim Kardashian shared a photo with Ariana Grande holding her daughter, North West, in March 2017.
Kim Kardashian shared a photo with Ariana Grande holding her daughter, North West, in March 2017. Picture: Instagram

Another fan wrote: "new makeup toys for north" suggesting Kim Kardashian will not be using Ariana's products, but will pass on to her daughter, North, to play around with.

A third Twitter user wrote: "she was on the PR list since launch, Ariana moved on and is married why is everyone so shocked" as the star is married to Dalton Gomez.

See more fan reactions below.

While Kim has been in a romance with the 28-year-old comedian since October, Ariana was previously engaged to Pete for five months back in 2018.

Their relationship came to an end after Ariana called off the engagement after she realised Pete wasn't 'the one'. In 2021, Ariana went on to tie the knot with husband Dalton Gomez.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were previously engaged for five months in 2018.
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were previously engaged for five months in 2018. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West, in February 2021.

Back in October, the beauty moogul made an appearance on Saturday Night Live where she first met Pete. Since then, the couple have been going from strength-to-strength.

