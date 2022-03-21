Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones responds to Kim Kardashian doppelgänger claims

After being questioned about her relationship with Yé and whether or not they talk about Kim, the social media influencer refused to speak on being compared to the reality star

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chaney Jones has finally addressed the several comparisons made between her and her boyfriend Kanye West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, after fans dubbed her as Kim's 'lookalike'.

When asked by TMZ whilst leaving the airport 'what do you make of people comparing you to Kim with the way you guys look?', she replied: "I don't really want to speak on that, no, not really".

She was then questioned about what her and Ye's chat about, including whether they ever discussed Kim and the divorce to which she kept her response brief, stating that they never discuss her.

She also refused to discuss his most recent social media activities, which saw him get suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he violated their regulations on hate speech, bullying, and harassment.

Chaney Jones (L) has often been compared to Kim Kardashian (R) as the pair similar fashion style. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Kanye and Chaney were first linked romantically when they were seen together shortly after his breakup with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

They were then photographed leaving a listening party for his new song, Donda 2, in Malibu, as well as going on a shopping spree that included a stop at a Balenciaga store before picking up lunch.

Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

An insider close to the two told TMZ that they are "just having fun and their romance is not anything official", noting that the DONDA 2 rapper was undeniably drawn to her because of her similarities to Kim.

Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after seven years of marriage, alleging "irreconcilable differences" and declaring that she no longer desires to be married to him. She is currently dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

KimYé have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.