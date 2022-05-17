Mac Miller drug dealer sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for lethal Fentanyl sale

Mac Miller's former drug dealer Stephen Walter has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for his involvement in the late rappers fentanyl overdose that lead to his untimely death in 2018.

On Monday, judge Otis D. Wright II rejected Walter's plea deal stating "the court has elected not to accept that plea agreement. So, sir, if you want, at this point, you can withdraw your guilty plea and go to trial".

"I may as well lay it out, okay. When you continue to engage in this activity even after your activities killed someone, I’m having a tough time not staying within the guidelines" he continued.

Walter accepted a longer sentence in exchange for the opportunity to speak in front of the court. He said he had no idea the pills would be provided to Miller and that they were only meant for Cameron Pettit, another deal partner facing criminal charges in Miller's death.

"I dealt with Cameron Pettit, and he led me to believe that he was going to ingest the pills that I sold him. He never told me anything about McCormick. He didn’t tell me he was going to deliver those pills to another person" Walter told the court.

"I’m still taking responsibility for everything that happened, but he never told me it was for another person. He was experienced is using those pills. I thought it was for him — for personal use. And then he delivered them to McCormick with cocaine and Xanax, or whatever".

He continued "I was not willing to do that and had no intent to do anything else other than [sell to] Cameron Pettit".

"And then two days later, when there was an overdose, Cameron never called me and told me about it, that he had anything to do with him. So I had no idea that somebody had passed. If I would have known, I would not have continued that type of behavior".

Walter is the second dealer to be sentenced to more than ten years in relation with the killing of Mac Miller. Last month, Ryan Reavis was sentenced to almost ten years in prison for his own role.

Mac Miller – whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick – passed away on September 7th from an accidental drug overdose of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol at his home. He was 26-years-old.