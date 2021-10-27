Mac Miller drug supplier pleads guilty to fentanyl charge

Late rapper Mac Miller's drug dealer has plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

According to TMZ, a man named Stephen Walter allegedly supplied the lethal Percocet pills, which ultimately led to the 'Circles' fatal overdose in September 2018.

Mac Miller was an American rapper and record producer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

In court documents obtained by the publication, the 46-year-old entered a guilty plea.

The publication also reports that his second charge – for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance – was dropped.

Mac Miller’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, as his fans were and still are devastated by his tragic passing.

The hitmaker was only 26-years-old when he died from an accidental overdose of opioid fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Mac Miller was found dead by his assistant at his Los Angeles home on September 7, 2018.

Mac Miller passed away from an accidental overdose of opioid fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in September 2018. Picture: Getty

His drug supplier is now facing a maximum punishment of more than 20 years in prison. The drug supplier's plead comes three years after the rapper's passing.

Walter will also face a lifetime of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the news outlet.

The publication also reports that prosecutors ‘make a point to say that Walter pleading guilty here means he was fully aware of what he was pawning off that night - counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.’

As well as Stephen Walker, two other men, Ryan Michael Reavis and Cameron James Pettit have also been charged in connection to Miller’s tragic death.

The three men were charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to TMZ.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande split after two years together in 2018. Picture: Getty

Mac Miller was in a relationship with pop superstar Ariana Grande for two years. The pair split up in the early months of 2018.

Following his his tragic death, Ariana paid a touching tribute to her ex Miller in the chorus of her hit, Thank U Next.

Three months after his death, Mac was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for his LP 'Swimming'.