Mac Miller's posthumous album 'Circles' is dropping next week

9 January 2020, 16:22

Mac Miller's first posthumous album 'Circles' is set to drop on January 17th.
Mac Miller's first posthumous album 'Circles' is set to drop on January 17th. Picture: Getty

'Circles' is a companion to Miller’s 2018 album 'Swimming'.

Mac Miller's family have announced the upcoming release of the a new posthumous album from the rapper.

The album, titled 'Circles', is a companion to Mac’s critically-acclaimed 2018 album 'Swimming', which was posthumously nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday (Jan 9), Mac's family explain that he was well into the process of recording 'Circles' before his tragic death in September 2018.

"We are left to imagine where Malcom was going and to appreciate where he was," wrote Mac&squot;s family in a statement posted on his Instagram account.
"We are left to imagine where Malcom was going and to appreciate where he was," wrote Mac's family in a statement posted on his Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

Mac was working on the new album with Jon Brion, who completed the record after the rapper's passing. Brion also worked on a number of songs on 'Swimming' including "Ladders", "Small Worlds", "2009".

"Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle - Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them," their statement reads.

Mac's first posthumous album will be a companion to his critically-acclaimed 2018 album 'Swimming'.
Mac's first posthumous album will be a companion to his critically-acclaimed 2018 album 'Swimming'. Picture: Instagram

"After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who ave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work."

Along with the statement, the album artwork for 'Circles' was also posted, which features a black-and-white photo of Mac with his hand to his head against a white background.

'Circles' drops on January 17th.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Mac Miller News!

More New Music

See more More New Music

Chris Brown dropped a hint at a potential collaboration with Summer Walker.

Chris Brown Teases Upcoming Summer Walker Collaboration

Chris Brown

Khalid unleashes his sophomore album 'Free Spirit'.

The best R&B songs of 2019

J. Cole's 'Middle Child' is a 2019 highlight.

The best Hip-Hop songs of 2019

Lock in for the biggest summer hits of 2019.

Summer Songs 2019: The Biggest Anthems So Far

Chris Brown and Drake may have a collab project in the works.

Chris Brown & Drake Joint Album: Everything We Know So Far

Chris Brown

Trending

Suge Knight & Lisa Left Eye Lopes allegedly had sexual relations

Suge Knight's alleged fling with Lisa Left Eye Lopes 'confirmed' by her ex
Post Malone and XXXTentacion labelle 'Best SoundCloud Rappers Ever' by Smokepurpp

XXXTentacion & Post Malone 'biggest SoundCloud rappers ever', says Smokepurpp
Power Season 6 first episode after the midseason finale has spawned hilarious memes

Power Season 6's 'dragged out' who shot Ghost plot sparks hilarious memes
Is Ghost actually dead? The show's creator has addressed theories after Ghost was shot at the end of the mid-season finale.

Power season 6: Ghost's fate confirmed by show creator amid fake death speculation
French Montana exposes 50 Cent as a "snitch" with legal paperwork

50 Cent accused of "snitching" after French Montana leaks court documents

50 Cent

Rae Sremmurd's step father was fatally shot in Mississippi

Rae Sremmurd's brother, 19, "in custody" after their stepfather is shot dead