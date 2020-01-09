Mac Miller's posthumous album 'Circles' is dropping next week

Mac Miller's family have announced the upcoming release of the a new posthumous album from the rapper.

The album, titled 'Circles', is a companion to Mac’s critically-acclaimed 2018 album 'Swimming', which was posthumously nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday (Jan 9), Mac's family explain that he was well into the process of recording 'Circles' before his tragic death in September 2018.

"We are left to imagine where Malcom was going and to appreciate where he was," wrote Mac's family in a statement posted on his Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

Mac was working on the new album with Jon Brion, who completed the record after the rapper's passing. Brion also worked on a number of songs on 'Swimming' including "Ladders", "Small Worlds", "2009".

"Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle - Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them," their statement reads.

"After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who ave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work."

Along with the statement, the album artwork for 'Circles' was also posted, which features a black-and-white photo of Mac with his hand to his head against a white background.

'Circles' drops on January 17th.