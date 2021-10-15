Mac Miller fans react to 'Faces' being released on streaming services

Mac Miller fans react to 'Faces' being released on streaming services. Picture: Getty/Warner Records Inc

The late singer's 2014 mixtape has been released on streaming platforms and fans are super happy.

Mac Miller fans are overfilled with joy after the late rapper's 2014 mixtape has been released on streaming platforms.

Since it was teased last month, that the late Pittsburgh rapper's 'Faces' mixtape would become available, fans couldn't help but get excited.

Mac Miller passed away on 7th September 2018. Picture: Getty

Now that it's officially out, the 'Good News' rappers fans have been going wild on social media.

Not only have fans been treated to the project, but there has been two brand new unheard Mac Miller songs.

Faces features a new bonus track titled "Yeah" and Young Thug surprised fans with a Mac Miller collaboration on his sophomore album Punk – which was released on the same day.

Most fans are simply happy with the fact that Faces is finally available on all DSPs, with people thanking Mac's estate for making this move.

Other fans are hyped about the unheard tracks that have now been released.

Here's some Twitter reactions to the re-release of Mac Miller's 2014 mixtape Faces, from Donna-Claire Chesman, the author of The Book Of Mac to the late rapper's friends.

I am playing Mac's "Inside Outside" on every single speaker in my house. What a glorious morning. — Donna-Claire (@DonnaCWrites) October 15, 2021

Nice kanye reference in the new mac miller albums #MacMiller #kanye pic.twitter.com/Zzdb4Hfpb0 — Malachy Mcintosh (@MalachyMcintosh) October 15, 2021

We’re really getting one of the best mixtapes of all time on streaming today

Faces - Mac Miller pic.twitter.com/oS8N88A2Eb — Steez (@Steez_HH) October 14, 2021

Mac Miller fans enjoying an audiovisual experience, Faces on streaming, and a feature on Young Thug’s new album in one night. pic.twitter.com/9yNljfA2cM — X-tra Thicc (IS LISTENING TO FACES) (@PapaFalafa) October 15, 2021

Mac Miller "Diablo" is still so fire — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) October 14, 2021