Mac Miller fans react to 'Faces' being released on streaming services

15 October 2021, 17:10

Mac Miller fans react to 'Faces' being released on streaming services
Mac Miller fans react to 'Faces' being released on streaming services. Picture: Getty/Warner Records Inc

The late singer's 2014 mixtape has been released on streaming platforms and fans are super happy.

Mac Miller fans are overfilled with joy after the late rapper's 2014 mixtape has been released on streaming platforms.

Ariana Grande pays sweet tribute to ex Mac Miller during interview

Since it was teased last month, that the late Pittsburgh rapper's 'Faces' mixtape would become available, fans couldn't help but get excited.

Mac Miller passed away on 7th September 2018.
Mac Miller passed away on 7th September 2018. Picture: Getty

Now that it's officially out, the 'Good News' rappers fans have been going wild on social media.

Not only have fans been treated to the project, but there has been two brand new unheard Mac Miller songs.

Faces features a new bonus track titled "Yeah" and Young Thug surprised fans with a Mac Miller collaboration on his sophomore album Punk – which was released on the same day.

Most fans are simply happy with the fact that Faces is finally available on all DSPs, with people thanking Mac's estate for making this move.

Other fans are hyped about the unheard tracks that have now been released. 

Here's some Twitter reactions to the re-release of Mac Miller's 2014 mixtape Faces, from Donna-Claire Chesman, the author of The Book Of Mac to the late rapper's friends.

