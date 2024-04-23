Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

23 April 2024, 16:46

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?
Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating? Picture: Getty Images

Are Druski and rapper Rubi Rose dating? Here's everything we know about their rumoured relationship after steamy pictures of the pair went viral online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Druski and Rubi Rose have been rumoured to be dating after steamy snaps of the pair have gone viral on social media.

The comedian posted a picture of him and the rapper on holiday together, where they looked cosy in the snap.

He captioned the post: "DRUBI" alongside a heart emoji, which prompted lots of speculation over whether the comedian is dating the internet personality.

Druski is an American comedian.
Druski is an American comedian. Picture: Getty

Is Rubi Rose actually dating Druski?

So far, it appears that Druski is dating Rubi Rose, with Rose replying to the steamy picture of the pair with “you love me huh baby.”

Shortly after, Rubi Rose fuelled the rumours after posting a series of scantily-clad pictures of her on holiday with the suggestive caption: "Ever made love on an island ?", which seems to be the same trip with Druski.

We don't know whether the pictures are good old trolling due to the comedian's history or if the pair are actually dating.

Rubi Rose is a model and internet personality.
Rubi Rose is a model and internet personality. Picture: Getty

Who is Rubi Rose?

Rubi Rose is a rapper, model and internet personality, who gained noteriety after dating rapper DDG.

DDG has since welcomed a son, Halo, with Halle Bailey, with Rubi Rose declaring she has no grudge against her ex.

“Congratulations to them. I love children and he’s been wanting a child for a while. No ill feelings. Absolutely not, it’s a baby.” she wrote publicly on social media.

