Everything we know about Tems’ debut album: Release date, tracklist & more

5 March 2024, 14:30

Everything we know about Tems’ debut album: Release date, tracklist & more
Everything we know about Tems’ debut album: Release date, tracklist & more. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is Tems' album called and does it have any features? Here's all we know about her upcoming release.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After dropping some world-class bangers including 'Me & U' and 'Essence' with afrobeats star Wizkid, Tems has revealed she is dropping her debut album!

The Nigerian singer has kept fans waiting after penning songs for the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna, but now it is her turn to release her debut album.

So, what is Tems' debut album called, when is it coming out and what is the tracklist? Here's everything you need to know.

Tems will release her debut album this year.
Tems will release her debut album this year. Picture: Getty

  1. When is Tems' debut album being released?

    In a recent interview with Billboard, Tems has revealed her debut album will be coming at some point in 2024.

    The "Free Mind" singer announced that her album “is 1,000 percent coming out this year.” She added, “[I’m] not thinking too much about outcomes.”

    Tems has released two EPs - For Broken Ears and If Orange Was a Place.

    Tems at the 2023 Met Gala.
    Tems at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

  2. What is Tems' debut album called?

    So far, Tems has not revealed the title of her debut album.

    Fans have speculated that it may be called 'Me & U' or 'Not An Angel' - both songs have dropped in support of the album.

    “I’m not sure if I would ever really be aware of whatever impact my story has, but it feels inspiring to know that I’ve inspired others because I’m inspired by other people as well,” Tems told Billboard. “It just encourages me to keep going.”

  3. What is Tems' debut album tracklist and features?

    Tems has not confirmed the tracklist to her debut album. Upon her rise to fame, Tems has featured on some major songs with major artists, so it is likely that her debut album may feature some of these collabs.

    Tems' highest streamed song is 'WAIT FOR U' featuring Future and Drake, and has also collaborated with the likes of Wizkid, Brent Faiyaz and Beyoncé.

    Tems has been making music since 2018.
    Tems has been making music since 2018. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The singer owes a huge £1.3 million after not fulfilling his loan in Popeyes investment.

Chris Brown ‘could lose home’ over £1.3million fast food franchise debt

How much the Celebrity Big Brother contestants are being paid to appear on the show

How much the Celebrity Big Brother contestants are being paid to appear on the show

Chris Brown confirmed he's touring in 2024

Is Chris Brown going on tour in 2024?

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024? Rumours, Tickets, Dates & More

Is Usher going on tour in the UK?

Trending

Ekin-Su’s age, net worth & dating history as she joins Celebrity Big Brother line-up

Ekin-Su’s age, net worth & dating history as she joins Celebrity Big Brother line-up

Aitch dating history: from Amelia Dimoldenberg to Lola Thompson

Aitch dating history: from Amelia Dimoldenberg to Lola Thompson

Features

Chrisean Rock shares snaps of son as she awaits Blueface's prison release date

Chrisean Rock shares snaps of son as she awaits Blueface's prison release date

When does Celebrity Big Brother start? Date and time revealed

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight & what channel is it on?

SZA announces headline show at BST Hyde Park

SZA announces London headline show at BST Hyde Park

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working