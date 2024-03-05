Everything we know about Tems’ debut album: Release date, tracklist & more
5 March 2024, 14:30
What is Tems' album called and does it have any features? Here's all we know about her upcoming release.
Listen to this article
After dropping some world-class bangers including 'Me & U' and 'Essence' with afrobeats star Wizkid, Tems has revealed she is dropping her debut album!
The Nigerian singer has kept fans waiting after penning songs for the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna, but now it is her turn to release her debut album.
- Tems claps back amid 'view-blocking' Oscars dress backlash
- Future ft. Drake and Tems 'WAIT FOR U' lyrics meaning explained
- Here's what happened when Tems & Rihanna met at the Savage x Fenty show
So, what is Tems' debut album called, when is it coming out and what is the tracklist? Here's everything you need to know.
-
When is Tems' debut album being released?
In a recent interview with Billboard, Tems has revealed her debut album will be coming at some point in 2024.
The "Free Mind" singer announced that her album “is 1,000 percent coming out this year.” She added, “[I’m] not thinking too much about outcomes.”
Tems has released two EPs - For Broken Ears and If Orange Was a Place.
-
What is Tems' debut album called?
So far, Tems has not revealed the title of her debut album.
Fans have speculated that it may be called 'Me & U' or 'Not An Angel' - both songs have dropped in support of the album.
“I’m not sure if I would ever really be aware of whatever impact my story has, but it feels inspiring to know that I’ve inspired others because I’m inspired by other people as well,” Tems told Billboard. “It just encourages me to keep going.”
-
What is Tems' debut album tracklist and features?
Tems has not confirmed the tracklist to her debut album. Upon her rise to fame, Tems has featured on some major songs with major artists, so it is likely that her debut album may feature some of these collabs.
Tems' highest streamed song is 'WAIT FOR U' featuring Future and Drake, and has also collaborated with the likes of Wizkid, Brent Faiyaz and Beyoncé.