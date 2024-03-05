Everything we know about Tems’ debut album: Release date, tracklist & more

Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is Tems' album called and does it have any features? Here's all we know about her upcoming release.

After dropping some world-class bangers including 'Me & U' and 'Essence' with afrobeats star Wizkid, Tems has revealed she is dropping her debut album!

The Nigerian singer has kept fans waiting after penning songs for the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna, but now it is her turn to release her debut album.

So, what is Tems' debut album called, when is it coming out and what is the tracklist? Here's everything you need to know.

Tems will release her debut album this year. Picture: Getty