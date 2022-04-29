Future ft. Drake and Tems 'WAIT FOR U' lyrics meaning explained

Future dropped his highly anticipated album 'I Never Liked You' on Friday (Apr 29). The rapper's ninth studio album is already being well-received, with any fans praising his tracks.

The 'Life Is Good' rapper has several features on his album, but one fans can't stop talking about is his 'Wait For U' track featuring Drake and Tems.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of the song...

"She understand I can't take her everywhere a n**** going/I been in the field like the childrеn of the corn" - Future

In this lyric, Future makes reference to 1984 horror film Children of the Corn – a short story written by Stephen King.

The film is about children under the influence of a god, “He Who Walks Behind the Rows,” who has them kill all of the adults in the town.

In the story, children often meet and hideout in a corn field, which is what Future is referencing – except his field is out on the streets trapping.

"I can hear your tears whеn they drop over the phone/Get mad at yourself 'cause you can't leave me alone/Gossip, bein' messy, that ain't what we doing (World was ending)/Travel around the world (Would you cry or would you try to get me?)" - Future & Tems

In the chorus, Future is rapping about a love interest crying over the phone, being mad at themselves because they are emotionally invested in him.

He expresses that he isn't one for wanting his love interest to be into the gossiping and being 'messy', instead, he simply wants to travel around the world.

"I sit on my balcony and wonder how you feelin'/I got a career that takes my time away from women/I cannot convince you that I love you for a livin' (Will wait for you, for you)" - Drake & Tems

In this bar, Drake expresses that he if reflecting on how his love interest may be feeling, since he has a busy career which takes his time away from women.

He says he is unable to convince his love interest that he's forever loving her as a living.

"You be textin' back you at Kiki on the river (I will wait for you)/Message say delivered (I will wait for you), but I know that you don't get it" - Drake & Tems

Drake says his love interest texts him back while at Kiki on the River – a high-end Greek restaurant located in Miami, Florida. He also expresses that his love interests gets his message but seemingly doesn't understand what he means entirely.

"Why you introduce us if you knew that you was with him? (I will wait for you, for you, for you)

Made me shake his hand when y'all been f**kin' for a minute (I will wait for you, for you)" - Drake & Tems

In this lyric, Drake is amped up as his love interest introduced him to another person that she was seeing at the same as him.

"Supposed to be your dog, but you done put me in a kennel/Girl, put a muzzle on it, all that barkin' over dinner/I was f**kin' with you when you had the tiny Presidential/You got better when you met me and that ain't coincidental" - Drake & Tems

Drake makes a play on words, rapping that he is meant to be his love interests "dawg" but she put him in the "kennel", meaning that she put him in the dog house. 'In the dog house' is an expression for being in disgrace or disfavour.

The rapper raps about being down with a woman when she didn't have much and gives himself credit for making her a better.

