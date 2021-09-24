Here's what happened when Tems & Rihanna met at the Savage x Fenty show

Here's what went down when Rihanna and Tems linked up.

Fans dreams came true when Rihanna and Tems were spotted together at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show.

Video's have circulated of the two iconic stars, who were evidently delighted to see each other.

Where did Rihanna and Tems meet? Rihanna Tems met at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show, with the pair appearing mutually excited to be meeting. Videos surfaced of the two music icons excitedly conversing, exchanging hugs and taking pictures. Rihanna x Tems 🔥[via @IAmDonawon] pic.twitter.com/hzNfgzhrb7 — The NATIVE (@NativeMag) September 23, 2021 Fans were also excited when Tems was spotted on the red carpet of the star-studded event. The Nigerian singer made the stop whilst on her tour in the US. Videos also surfaced of Tems hit song 'Essence' with WizKid playing at Rihanna's groundbreaking show. Tems at Rihanna's Fenty event 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ay37iJznLQ — Lloyd™️ (@lloydtweetz) September 23, 2021 Wizkid's Essence being played at Rihanna's Fenty event 🦅💫



Tems in the cut 😍 pic.twitter.com/zXo6rQ51d4 — Lloyd™️ (@lloydtweetz) September 23, 2021 Did Rihanna follow Tems on Instagram? The excited for fans of the stars continued, when the 33 year old beauty mogul followed the 'Ice T' singer on Instagram. Social media users took to Twitter to express their excitement, sharing screenshots of the evidence. Rihanna just followed Tems on instagram🕊🧡 pic.twitter.com/31vft0egZy — v¡vą♡🏁 (@realviva02) September 23, 2021 Rihanna aka "badgirlriri" didn't just hookup with one of Nigeria's hottest music sensation today, Tems... She's now following her on INSTAGRAM! pic.twitter.com/5RdQ3GeFA4 — #TotalGossips (@total_gossips) September 23, 2021 Are Rihanna and Tems going to collaboration on a song? Since the iconic pair linked up, fans have been demanding a collaboration. One fan took to Twitter, saying: "A Rihanna and Tems collab just makes sense.". The speculation continued as another wrote: "Rihanna x Tems have met I believe the collab is somewhere in the future." Whilst neither of the two have addressed the rumours, with new Rihanna music supposedly on the way - it could be possible. A Rihanna and Tems collab just makes sense. — sadiq (@SadiqoJN) September 23, 2021

Do you think Rihanna and Tems will deliver a collaboration?

Let us know: @Capitalxtra.