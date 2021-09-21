Rihanna Savage x Fenty Vol 3 - what day is it on?

Here's all you need to know about Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.

Rihanna has fans can be excited as she has teased her upcoming Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.

The multifaceted star broke into the lingerie world in 2018, focusing on inclusivity in the industry.

Since, she has not only shaped wardrobes worldwide but also breaks bounds with iconic runway shows.

Here's everything you meed to know about Vol. 3 of the superstars iconic event.

Rihanna has taken the lingerie world by storm. Picture: Getty

What date is the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show on? The iconic show will be available on Friday, Sept. 24. in over 240 countries. How to watch the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show? The show is available to watch on Amazon Prime. The show is available to watch on Amazon Prime. Picture: Getty Who will star in the Savage X Fenty show? The Savage X press release let fans know that the brands mission to push inclusivity will be present with the show said to focus on: "strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everyBODY.". As well as this, fans can expect a range of performances. Stars such as Normani, Daddy Yankee, Nas, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, and Jade Novah are said to occur. Fans can also expect special appearances from celebrtiy guest such as Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Troye Sivan, Precious Lee, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans can follow Rihanna on Instagram at: @Badgalriri, or the Savage x Fenty brand at: @SavagexFenty, for updates.