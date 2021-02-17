What is Savage X Fenty's net worth in 2021?

17 February 2021, 16:24 | Updated: 17 February 2021, 16:46

Savage X Fenty Net Worth 2021: Who is the CEO of the lingerie line?
Savage X Fenty Net Worth 2021: Who is the CEO of the lingerie line? Picture: Getty

Forbes has revealed the valuation of Savage X Fenty in 2021. Here's everything we know about Rihanna's lingerie brand.

Rihanna has compassed a whopping $600 million as calculated in 2019 by Forbes, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Rihanna ‘Fenty Skin’: release date, products, where to buy & more

While a huge portion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her music career, her most lucrative incomes are from her businesses Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

The makeup brand 'Fenty Beauty' launched in 2017 and expanded into skincare in 2020 has proven to be one of the star's biggest money makers.

Another, being Rihanna's luxury underwear brand for women and men 'Savage X Fenty'.

But, how much is 'Savage X Fenty' worth?

  1. How much is Savage X Fenty worth?

    Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty are co-owned by LVMH – a French conglomerate corporation specialising in luxury goods, owned by Bernard Arnault.

    On Tuesday (Feb 16) Forbes announced that Savage X Fenty is now worth $1billion in 2021.

    The publication has also previously estimated Rihanna’s stake in the buisness to be worth approximately $80million.

    Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty London pop-up shop in Shoreditch on June 15, 2018
    Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty London pop-up shop in Shoreditch on June 15, 2018. Picture: Getty

    The exact details of the shares are unknown. Whereas for Fenty Beauty, Forbes estimate Rihanna’s stake is worth $375 million.

    The luxury underwear brand Savage X Fenty is mostly known for diversity and inclusivity – not only with models, but also with the products.

  2. Who is the CEO of Savage X Fenty?

    Robyn Rihanna Fenty is the CEO and Creative Director of Savage X Fenty.

    In partnership with a team, with industry experts the brand made a groundbreaking entrance in 2018.

    “We want to make people look good and feel good,” Rihanna said about her lingerie line. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.” the star added.

    Rihanna launched the brand in May 2018, with the first drop comprising 90 pieces of lingerie, sleepwear and accessories, including four capsule collections.

    Rihanna launched the global lingerie brand 'Savage X Fenty' in May 2018.
    Rihanna launched the global lingerie brand 'Savage X Fenty' in May 2018. Picture: Getty

    The brand has been praised for making bras are available from a 32A to 44DD, with lingerie, underwear and loungewear coming in sizes from XS to 3XL.

    The price point was also a bonus for customers of the brand, as they are relatively "affordable".

