What is Savage X Fenty's net worth in 2021?

Savage X Fenty Net Worth 2021: Who is the CEO of the lingerie line? Picture: Getty

Forbes has revealed the valuation of Savage X Fenty in 2021. Here's everything we know about Rihanna's lingerie brand.

Rihanna has compassed a whopping $600 million as calculated in 2019 by Forbes, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world.

While a huge portion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her music career, her most lucrative incomes are from her businesses Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

The makeup brand 'Fenty Beauty' launched in 2017 and expanded into skincare in 2020 has proven to be one of the star's biggest money makers.

Another, being Rihanna's luxury underwear brand for women and men 'Savage X Fenty'.

But, how much is 'Savage X Fenty' worth?