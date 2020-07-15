Rihanna ‘Fenty Skin’: Everything we know so far about the singer’s skincare line
15 July 2020, 16:04 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 16:15
Multi-faceted buisness mogul Rihanna has shared a new venture with her fans, announcing the launch of 'Fenty Skin'.
Rihanna has already found success within her music career, her fashion brands and her make-up empire.
However, the 32-year-old star has pushed herself once again, announcing her new skin care beauty brand 'Fenty Skin'.
Find out more about 'Fenty Skin' below.
What is 'Fenty Skin'?
Rihanna, 32, announced her skincare company 'Fenty Skin' on Instagram, by sharing a bare-faced skincare routine promo video.
The singer is apparently aiming to become a 'beauty billionaire' with the potential success her skincare business may bring.
RiRi fans first got an incline of the skincare line when a trademark for Fenty Skin was filed with the United States Trademark And Patent Office, back in March 2019.
According to the trademark registration, the line is targeted at 'medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.
The trademark also includes five names including Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap and Hydra Vizor – which is said to be the names to some products.
What products will 'Fenty Skin' offer?
The teasing promo video of Rihanna doing her skincare routine in the bathroom shows the star, with three products besides her (names so far withheld).
However, each product textures looks different: a creamy, peach coloured cleanser which transforms into a soft foam and a gel serum and a moisturiser-looking product.
Underneath the comments to RiRi's post, a fan wrote "I hope this is great for sensitive skin! My skin is sensitive AF!"
Rihanna replied "Same! I get so scared to try new product! But I made this with love for my sensitive skin gang!"
The products all live in airless packaging which helps keep the ingredients from reacting to harmful substances in the air.
When can I buy 'Fenty Skin'?
In an Instagram post Rihanna uploaded on Tuesday (Jul 14), the beauty mogul added that 'Fenty Skin' will be landing on July 31.
Rihanna said the range will be "the new culture of skincare".
The range will be available to buy exclusively on fentyskin.com.
If you can't wait to get your hands on it on the samples, you can join the waitlist to have early access on the Fenty Skin from 29 July here.
Rihanna's makeup range 'Fenty Beauty' sells at mid-range prices (£23 for foundation and £19 for concealer).
Therefore, there would be reason to think the skincare to be around the £20 - £30 mark, but there is no official pricing yet.
Where can I get 'Fenty Skin' in the UK?
There has not been official information released on where Rihanna's 'Fenty Skin' will be in store in the U.K.
However, it has been rumoured that the products will be available to ship worldwide on fentyskin.com.