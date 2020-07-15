Rihanna ‘Fenty Skin’: Everything we know so far about the singer’s skincare line

Rihanna announces 'Fenty Skin' launch date. Picture: Getty

Multi-faceted buisness mogul Rihanna has shared a new venture with her fans, announcing the launch of 'Fenty Skin'.

By Tiana Williams

Rihanna has already found success within her music career, her fashion brands and her make-up empire.

However, the 32-year-old star has pushed herself once again, announcing her new skin care beauty brand 'Fenty Skin'.

Find out more about 'Fenty Skin' below.