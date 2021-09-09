Rihanna is hosting her own Met Gala after-party

Rihanna is hosting her own MET Gala after-party. Picture: Getty

The superstar will be throwing her own party after The Met Gala 2021, following her last one in 2018.

Rihanna is hosting her own Met Gala after party, following the success and turn out of her 2018 Met Ball Party.

The “Work” singer teased that she will be hosting a party after The Met Gala, which takes place on Monday (Sept 13).

Rihanna stuns at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2015. Picture: Getty

The billionaire singer and business mogul took to Instagram to share that she is planning on throwing a afterparty following the prestigious event.

The star shared a poster on her Instagram Stories which read: 'Annual Gala After Party...Hosted by Rihanna'

Rihanna Met Gala After Party. Picture: Instagram/@badgalriri

She wrote: “If you planning a Met Ball after party…don’t,” the post on her Instagram account read.

In other words, RiRi said she will take the Met Gala party hosting role on board and she's going full throttle.

Other details on the poster shows that RiRi's Met Gala after party will kick off from 11pm. While many fans got excited to see that the star is planning the after party, it will not be a public event.

The poster reveals the event will be a private one. It is assumed that she will go big with the event as its the Met Gala's first return due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna's Private Met Gala after party venue 'Up & Down' in 2015. Picture: Getty

Rihanna stunned in her silvery gown and coat by John Galliano for Maison Margiela in 2018, at her last Met Gala afterparty.

She hosted the party at a club called Up & Down, downtown on 14th Street.

People think the event may take place at 1Oak or Up & Down as they teased there will be several private parties hosted at their venues.