Who is going to the Met Gala 2021? Guest list, location, date, theme & more

The Met Gala is going down this year! Here's everything we know about the upcoming A-list celebrity event...

The Met Gala 2021 is on it's way and it's happening! Often referred to as "fashion’s big night out", it is the one event where celebs stun in the most creative outfits.

The prestigious event sees many A-list celebrities from the world of entertainment and design, walking the red carpet in their thematic, extraordinary outfits.

But one thing many fans want to know, is who will be attending? Here's everything we know about The Met Gala 2021...

When is the Met Gala 2021? The Met Gala 2020, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this, the Costume Institute has revealed there will be a two-part Met Gala for 2021 and 2022. The Met Gala 2021 will be held on September 18 and will be called America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The Costume Institute's 2020 Exhibition "About Time: Fashion And Duration". Picture: Getty Reports also claim that a slightly smaller celebration is planned for September 13, 2021. On May 2022, The Met Gala 2022 will take place and will be titled America: An Anthology of Fashion. Get ready for the flooding of social media posts, showing off the best fits from the night. There's no way you will miss it. Beyoncé stuns at the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala in 2016. Picture: Getty Who will be attending The Met Gala 2021? According to Page Six, the Met Gala 2021 guest list includes a strong list of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna , Lupita Nyong’o Beyonce and Kim Kardashian. The outlet also claims that Emily Ratajkowski and Camilla Cabello have also made it to the list. Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala in 2018. Picture: Getty While there will be higher ranked celebrities, there are rumoured that influencers will also be in attendance, such as TikTok star Addison Rae and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain. While the outlet lists names, there has been no official list announced. The publication revealed that the Chief External Relations Officer for The Costume Institute told them: "We do not comment on the guest list in advance of the Gala.". While we the guest list is uncertain, the Met Gala 2021 has confirmed it's hosts. The event will be hosted by co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka and honorary chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour. Where will The Met Gala 2021 be held? This year's Met Gala will be held at the usual venue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion. Picture: Getty What is the theme for The Met Gala 2021 The Met Gala 2021 theme will reportedly celebrate American designers and cultural, political and social events that have occurred during the pandemic. The curator in charge of the Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, explained: "The main one was the fact that the American fashion community has been supporting us for 75 years, really since the beginning of the Costume Institute, so I wanted to acknowledge its support, and also to celebrate and reflect upon American fashion." in a conversation with Vogue. Accoding to the outlet, Bolton will draw inspiration from Witold Rybczynski’s Home: A Short History of an Idea essay. He will also transform the Anna Wintour Costume Center into an imaginary house for In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The report states that every room will have a particular theme like "joy, rebellion, warmth, nostalgia and more, and be occupied by an ancestor".

In other news, all safety measures are reportedly being taken by the Met, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Daily Beast, a spokesperson said:

Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed.