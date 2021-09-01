DaBaby slammed for 'ruining' Wizkid and Tems 'Essence' with new freestyle

DaBaby is being accused of 'ruining' Wizkid and Tems track 'Essence' with his new freestyle.

DaBaby has been slammed on social media after releasing his own freestyle on the beat of Wizkid and Tems number one track 'Essence'.

Whilst The official remix of the song, featuring Justin Bieber, recently hit number one - DaBaby's version has not been as popular.

The rapper posted the freestyle to Instagram and Youtube, alongside a music video.

DaBaby let fans know about the freestyle by posting a snippet on Instagram, which he captioned: "“ESSENCE” Freestyle OUT NOW. YouTube it".

The video has since racked up over 900k views.

Youtube commenters appeared to be impressed by the rappers latest track, with one fan saying "This is another level of fire".

However, Twitter users appeared to think differently - with one saying: "Wizkid should sue Dababy for ruining Essence like that.

Another tweeter said: "Dababy just ruined my whole week with that essence freestyle dawg".

One Tweeter even said they hope DaBaby is "ashamed", writing: "I hope DaBaby is reading all this feedback about this Essence freestyle. I hope he is ashamed".

And, the thoughts didn't stop there - another tweet said that DaBaby should have dropped a "trigger warning" along with the remix.

Whilst one tweeter asked "How can DaBaby butcher Essence like that?".

How can DaBaby butcher Essence like that?! Wtf

