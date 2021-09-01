DaBaby slammed for 'ruining' Wizkid and Tems 'Essence' with new freestyle

1 September 2021, 16:02

DaBaby is being accused of 'ruining' Wizkid and Tems track 'Essence' with his new freestyle.

DaBaby has been slammed on social media after releasing his own freestyle on the beat of Wizkid and Tems number one track 'Essence'.

Whilst The official remix of the song, featuring Justin Bieber, recently hit number one - DaBaby's version has not been as popular.

WizKid fans debate over Justin Bieber's 'Afrobeats-inspired' performance

The rapper posted the freestyle to Instagram and Youtube, alongside a music video.

DaBaby let fans know about the freestyle by posting a snippet on Instagram, which he captioned: "“ESSENCE” Freestyle OUT NOW. YouTube it".

The video has since racked up over 900k views.

Youtube commenters appeared to be impressed by the rappers latest track, with one fan saying "This is another level of fire".

However, Twitter users appeared to think differently - with one saying: "Wizkid should sue Dababy for ruining Essence like that.

Another tweeter said: "Dababy just ruined my whole week with that essence freestyle dawg".

One Tweeter even said they hope DaBaby is "ashamed", writing: "I hope DaBaby is reading all this feedback about this Essence freestyle. I hope he is ashamed".

And, the thoughts didn't stop there - another tweet said that DaBaby should have dropped a "trigger warning" along with the remix.

Whilst one tweeter asked "How can DaBaby butcher Essence like that?".

What are your thoughts on DaBaby's freestyle? Let us know - @capitalxtra.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album cover by Damien Hirst explained

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album cover by Damien Hirst explained

Drake

Fans believe Kourtney has sub-tweeted Scott

Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick dissing relationship with Travis Barker
Soulja Boy and Kanye West 'Remote Control' song beef explained

Soulja Boy and Kanye West 'Remote Control' song beef explained
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake

Trending

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features

Drake

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Nike merch: release date, restock, sale & more

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' merch: release date, restock, sale & more

Drake

Jail Pt.2 features DaBaby and Marilyn Manson

Kanye West 'Jail Pt. 2' feat. DaBaby & Marilyn Manson lyrics meaning explained

Kanye West

Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

Kanye West

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West