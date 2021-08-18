Justin Bieber's dreadlocks resurface in new music video

18 August 2021, 16:24

Justin Bieber fans are panicking as he has appeared with dreadlocks, again.

Justin Bieber fans are worried he will get criticised - again; after he has seen sporting dreadlocks in the video for his new song with Skrillex.

WizKid fans debate over Justin Bieber's 'Afrobeats-inspired' performance

Justin was previously accused of cultural appropriation.

Fans have erupted on social media as Skrillex has released a preview of his upcoming video featuring Justin Bieber, who was previously criticised for wearing his hair in dreadlocks.

The 'Peaches' star debuted his hairstyle in April 2021 on his Instagram and subsequently received backlash.

Dreadlocks hold deep significance in Rastafarian culture and so Bieber was accused of committing cultural appropriation.

However, the hairstyle has appeared again on the Internet - as it seems a video Justin recorded at the time is due to be released.

American DJ Skrillex dropped a teaser for the track featuring Justin and Don Toliver on Twitter - which he captioned: "Friday" followed by the eyes emoji.

However, fans seemed to be too panicked over Justin's look to care about the upcoming music.

One fan quoted the tweet, saying: "Not that hair".

Another fan said: "@Skrillex sorry the dreads ruined everything. it won't work"

One Tweeter even asked for the video to be re-shot, saying: "Re shoot the mv please @Skrillex. Justin won't listen to us but if you tell him he will".

Justin is yet to speak out about the backlash he received over his dreadlocks.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nando's has closed some of their branches over chicken shortages

People react hilariously as Nando's closes due to chicken shortage
Drake confirms he had COVID-19

Drake confirms he had COVID-19

Drake

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: The Lox VS Dipset, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more
Is Michael B Jordan the next Denzel Washington?

Michael B. Jordan fans debate whether he is 'this generation's Denzel Washington'

Trending

Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained

Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained
Who has Bella Poarch dated?

Bella Poarch dating history: Tyga rumours, ex-boyfriends and more
Khloe Kardashian slams troll over Tristan Thompson reunion rumours

Khloe Kardashian slams troll over Tristan Thompson reunion rumours
Tyler the Creator and Jadakiss have started a sweet friendship

Tyler the Creator and Jadakiss' complete friendship timeline

Who is MGK dating and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Machine Gun Kelly dating history: girlfriends & exes from Halsey to Megan Fox