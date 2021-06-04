Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for wearing sacred Hindu symbol earrings

Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for wearing sacred Hindu symbol earrings. Picture: Getty

The KUWTK star has sparked debates online, with some fans claiming she has 'stolen' elements from their culture, heritage and religion.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of cultural appropriation after she wore Hindu-inspired earrings in new photos from a recent photoshoot.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has received backlash on social media after she shared images sporting hoop earrings featuring Om, the central sacred symbol of Hinduism.

Om symbols have been popular in America for decades as Eastern philosophy and Hindu cultural traditions like yoga have increasingly become well-known.

While the reality TV star looked stunning in her daring colourful outfit, she definitely rubbed fans up the wrong way by wearing the cultural symbol.

Kim’s photoshoot has sparked debate on social media, with some fans claiming she often 'steals' elements of their heritages besides her own, without acknowledgement and credit.

Other fans have defended Kim, by claiming that the star is shedding light on their culture by wearing the religious Hindu symbol.

“Is now a good time to mention that the Om is a sacred symbol to Hindus and not just an accessory,” one user wrote on Twitter.

'Wtf? My religion is not a fashion accessory ! Stop the cultural appropriation and stop disrespecting my religion!'

Another Twitter user wrote: 'IndianAmericans are impacted since US is a mix of cultures/races & it’s offensive here in the US to copy other minorities culture (India, Japan, Africa, etc) for fashion sake & w/o giving due credit to their cultures/religion (cultural appropriation). Their voice matters here.'

However, fans did have the opposing opinion, claiming that she is embracing the culture and shedding light on the symbol.

“Kim is promoting Hinduism here. Why is everyone so pressed? I’m Hindu and I’m happy about it,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote: "Beautiful dear KimKardashan..... I am Hindu. We always put on necklace, chain, wrist bands carved with Hindu deities, such as.. Lord Ganesh, Maa Durga, Lord Hanuman and many other Hindu Gods. By this u have shown that u respect all religions. Congrats dear Kim."

See other comments about Kim Kardashian wearing the Om symbol below.

Om is a sacred symbol for Hindus. Pls don't do such things. It is not your aesthetic — Srivenkatasai Nikhil (@SrivenkatasaiN1) May 27, 2021

Mrs. West do whatever you want but don’t use any kind of jewellery and dresses which based on Hindu religion holi icons, like your ear rings in this pic. — Ashok Kumar (@1615Kumar) May 28, 2021

You can wear ओम् if you are hindu or you respect Hindus, no harm no offence. But have respect to a religious symbol that's all. — Dr.Sakshi Baijal BJP (@baijal_sakshi) May 28, 2021

Im a Hindu and i support Kim on wearin OM .. nothing wrong — Phoenix_from_the_Ashes (@Aaghori_bhai) June 4, 2021

